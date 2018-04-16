Qobuz Names Music-Industry Veteran Yann Miossec Global CEO

"Yann is a digital music visionary and a well-regarded industry statesman," commented Qobuz President, Denis Thebaud. "Qobuz is entering a very exciting phase. In addition to our planned U.S. launch, the recent listing of Spotify on the New York Stock Exchange shows that the market is becoming more mature. The market is becoming segmented, which widens the opportunity for specialized players with a strong music presence and personality – like Qobuz. After our third round of fundraising ends in June, we too will likely begin considering our own IPO. With his keen business sense and music-industry experience, Yann Miossec is the best individual to successfully lead us through these crucial endeavors."

Qobuz is the highest resolution music streaming service in the world, providing users with the most in-depth and interactive music experience possible. It offers an extensive music catalog of 40-million tracks and is the only service to offer over one-million high-resolution tracks. Qobuz works on Mac/iOS/Android/Windows operating systems and is integrated with all of the most prestigious Hi-Fi brands.

In addition to passionate music lovers, the Qobuz high-end music service is aimed at two other segments of the public. 1) Art and culture enthusiasts, who are eager to enjoy a cultural vision of musical heritage. 2) Informed music lovers, who want to enjoy the best possible sound quality to satisfy their acute ears and sophisticated equipment.

The company has secured the rights to an entire range of major and independent record labels around the world. Content is always offered in a quality that is superior to most other platforms, at the very least in FLAC Open-Source format in 16-Bit/44.1 kHz quality, similar to CD quality, and far superior to typical Lossy (such as MP3) streaming music services.

It has unparalleled expertise in the field of Hi-Res music and offers music lovers a huge Hi-Res (24-Bit up to 192 kHz) catalog of one-million tracks (80,000 albums). All of it is available for either streaming or downloading, without any up-sampling or re-encoding.

Miossec said Qobuz has always appeared to him to be one of the few platforms where the work of the team revolved around their passion for music. "Working with this brand, promoting its projects, is my dream challenge," he said. "I look forward to joining these talented, creative individuals in further developing Qobuz's presence around the world."

In addition to his time at Warner Music France, Miossec also held executive positions at other European music companies Erato and at East West France.

His office will be located in Qobuz's Paris headquarters.

About Qobuz

Founded in 2007, Qobuz is a French commercial online music streaming and downloading service that addresses the needs of curious and discerning music lovers across the globe. It is currently available in 11 European countries. Complementing its unparalleled expertise in sound quality, Qobuz offers an exceptional range of music genres as well as exclusive editorial content independently curated by a team of experts. Qobuz offers subscription to streaming services with genuine CD quality audio of more than 40-million tracks from all repertoires and genres. Today, Qobuz has the largest catalogue of 24-bit Hi-Res albums for downloading, and now offers the very first Hi-Res streaming subscription, called Sublime+.

Qobuz is compatible with McIntosh, Sonos, Faber, Paradigm, Phorus, Rotel, Thiel, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, Klipsch, Martin Logan, Dish, Yamaha, Bluesound, Linn, Devialet, Cyrus, Samsung and other DTS Play-Fi associated brands. As well as the Chromecast built-in brands Sony, Naim, LG, B&O, Pioneer, Onkyo and many more. Moreover, it can be played via Bluetooth, Airplay and third party applications BubbleUPnP (Android), USB Audio Player Pro (Android), mConnect (iOS & Android), Audirvana (Mac), Kodi, and Hercules Djuced.

For more information, visit: www.qobuz.com.

PR Contact:

Susan van Barneveld

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

qobuz@copernio.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies. ©2018 Qobuz, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qobuz-names-music-industry-veteran-yann-miossec-global-ceo-300629924.html

SOURCE Qobuz