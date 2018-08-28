Qognify to Acquire On-Net Surveillance Systems (OnSSI) Group and Expand Global Presence

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qognify - the trusted advisor and technology solution provider for Physical Security and Enterprise Incident Management - today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc. (OnSSI) and the OnSSI company - SeeTec GmbH. In bringing these award-winning technology solution portfolios together under one roof - including Qognify VisionHub, OnSSI Ocularis and SeeTec Cayuga - Qognify becomes one of the largest VMS, Video Analytics, PSIM and critical incident management companies in the world. Qognify is backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures.

Also located in Pearl River, New York, OnSSI was founded in 2002 with the goal of developing comprehensive and intelligent IP video management software (VMS). Today, the company has an established presence in more than 100 countries, where its Ocularis and Cayuga VMS solutions are relied upon by education, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, public safety, transportation and utilities organizations. With Qognify's proven pedigree in delivering successful projects for financial services companies, mass-transit infrastructure, large international airports and seaports, as well as smart and safe city projects around the world, the acquisition sees the company establish a dominant global position in both the mid-market and enterprise sectors.

SeeTec GmbH is a pioneer of IP video technology and today a leading provider of VMS software in Europe. The Germany-based company was acquired by OnSSI in 2015 and boasts 100 employees, working out of offices across mainland Europe, Dubai, Scandinavia and the UK.

Steve Shine, CEO and President of Qognify states: "OnSSI and SeeTec solutions have a deservedly excellent reputation throughout the security sector. This is the perfect time to bring together our collective pool of physical security talent and technologies, to increase the range of target markets we are able to serve. The partnership also greatly increases the number of customers and partners for the combined business. This is a very exciting agreement for all of us."

Gadi Piran, Co-Founder, President and CTO of OnSSI comments: "This coming together of two of the security sector's most innovative companies, unleashes unrivalled opportunities for collaboration and brings to market a proposition that meets all security and operational management requirements, from powerful VMS to full scale intelligent situational awareness." Piran adds: "Our collective market reach is truly global, with a strong presence in Europe, the US and Asia that will continue to grow."

Jesse Feldman, General Partner at Battery Ventures, which acquired Qognify from NICE Systems in 2015 states: "Qognify has rapidly established itself as a trusted and progressive brand in the physical security sector. The acquisition of the OnSSI Group - a high-profile brand in the security market in its own right - is a major achievement in its history, but most importantly lays down a marker regarding its intent to grow faster and bigger."

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, subject to certain conditions and satisfaction of terms.

About Qognify

Qognify helps safeguarding your world. With a portfolio of Physical Security and Enterprise Incident Management solutions, we work as trusted partners to hundreds of customers around the globe ensuring security, safety and business operations continuity.

Qognify solutions includes video management, video and data analytics, and PSIM/ Situation Management solutions that are deployed in financial institutions, transportation agencies, airports, seaports, utility companies, city centers, and to secure many of the world's highest-profile public events. www.Qognify.com

About OnSSI

On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc. (OnSSI) was founded in 2002 with the goal of developing comprehensive and intelligent IP video surveillance management software. OnSSI's Ocularis IP security and surveillance VMS platform increases security, reduces operational costs, and helps organizations move closer to prevention. Ocularis delivers open architecture, flexibility, and scalability along with robust cybersecurity protections for a range of applications including education, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, and utilities. OnSSI is headquartered in Pearl River, New York and has representation in over 100 countries. With its acquisition of Germany-based VMS company, SeeTec GmbH and the launch of Ocularis 5, OnSSI continues to drive global expansion and technological innovations.

www.OnSSI.com

About SeeTec

Founded in 1996 as a pioneer in IP-based video security, SeeTec GmbH is one of the leading vendors of video management software in Europe – together with OnSSI, Inc. even worldwide. In addition to security applications, SeeTec offers customizable video solutions to support business processes in various sectors such as logistics, transportation, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and cities, banking and retail. SeeTec is headquartered in Bruchsal, Germany, with sales and support offices in France, United Kingdom, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands.

www.SeeTec-video.com

About Battery Ventures

Battery Ventures strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

SOURCE Qognify