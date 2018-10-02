QOL Medical, LLC Unveils Its First Sucrose (sugar) Intolerance Disease Awareness Ad Campaign Titled "All Movies End with a Flush" to Tie in with Movie Award Season

"Since the common symptoms of Sucrose Intolerance are gas, bloating, and chronic diarrhea, we felt playing off the movie award season with 'All Movies End with a Flush,' would not only be clever but, more importantly, relatable to people who are suffering from these inconvenient symptoms," says Anthony D'Elia, Vice President of Marketing for QOL Medical, LLC.

People with Sucrose Intolerance, medically referred to as Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID), are unable to properly digest sucrose (table sugar), which is found in foods like ice cream, apples, cake, and corn. In adolescents and adults, CSID has been characterized by symptoms of chronic abdominal pain, gas, loose stools, bloating, and chronic diarrhea overlapping with typical irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, diaper rash, irritability, and acidic stools.

QOL Medical, LLC invites the public to listen to its "All Movies End with a Flush" campaign by visiting https://www.youtube.com/sucroseintolerance.

About CSID

Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID), more commonly known as Sucrose Intolerance, is an inherited disorder that causes the sucrase and isomaltase digestive enzymes not to work as they should. These enzymes are required to break down and absorb carbohydrates like table sugar (sucrose) and other sugars from starches present in foods like potatoes and baked goods. If you have CSID, your body cannot digest sugar and starches very well, a condition which can cause chronic diarrhea, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain after you eat foods with sugar and/or starches such as bread, cookies, crackers, and potatoes.

To learn more about Sucrose Intolerance (CSID), go to www.sucroseintolerance.com.

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

