Qolab deploys first superconducting-qubit devices at the IQCC to accelerate international collaboration in quantum computing

Qolab's superconducting device, now installed at the IQCC, introduces a new class of superconducting hardware optimized for high-fidelity, fabrication repeatability, and scalability - core requirements for transitioning quantum computing from fragile laboratory systems to dependable computing platforms. The quantum processor is based on the foundational physics that earned Prof. Martinis the Nobel Prize earlier this year, recognizing his decades-long contributions to superconducting qubits and macroscopic quantum phenomena. At Qolab, these scientific breakthroughs have been transformed into precision-engineered qubits designed to reduce flux noise and decoherence and to support reliable manufacturing using advanced semiconductor processes.

As part of the new collaboration, Qolab's other devices at its facility in Madison, WI, United States, will be made accessible to researchers worldwide via the IQCC cloud. This marks the first time Qolab's superconducting qubit technology is being made available within an international infrastructure, providing scientists and developers with unprecedented access to next-generation, industrial quantum hardware.

The integration of Qolab's processor into the IQCC exemplifies the flexibility and capability of Quantum Machines' hybrid control technology. Designed and operated by QM with support from the Israel Innovation Authority, the IQCC brings together multiple quantum modalities connected to classical high-performance computing systems and global cloud access, enabling hybrid quantum-classical workflows in a unified research environment.

"Our goal at Qolab has always been to turn the scientific breakthroughs of the past 20 years into engineered qubits that can be built, scaled, and trusted," said John M. Martinis, founder and CTO of Qolab. "By collaborating with Quantum Machines and the IQCC, we're creating a platform where international scientists can jointly perform hardware research."

"This collaboration with Qolab reflects the core purpose of the IQCC," said Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines. "Together with Prof. John Martinis and his team, we are transforming cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs into a functioning quantum infrastructure that is immediately available to researchers worldwide."

Located at Tel Aviv University and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority, the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) is a world-class quantum and high-performance computing facility. It is the world's first center built to host multiple co-located quantum processors spanning different qubit modalities, tightly integrated with classical HPC capabilities and cloud access. The center provides a plug-and-play ecosystem for advancing quantum and hybrid computing at scale and serves as a growing hub for international quantum collaboration.

About Qolab

Qolab develops high-performance superconducting qubit systems engineered for scalability, manufacturability, and stability. Founded by Nobel laureate John M. Martinis, Qolab combines deep physics research with advanced semiconductor engineering to create quantum hardware optimized for coherence, error reduction, and real-world deployment.

About the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC)

The IQCC is Israel's national quantum infrastructure project, funded by the Israel Innovation Authority and operated by Quantum Machines. Based at Tel Aviv University, it houses multiple quantum processors, high-performance computing resources, and a full cloud interface for research and development. The center serves as a cornerstone of Israel's national quantum program and a global testbed for advancing quantum technologies.

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) is a global leading provider of quantum control solutions, driving the advancement of quantum computing with its hybrid control approach. By harmonizing quantum and classical operations, hybrid control eliminates friction and optimizes performance across hardware and software, enabling researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and bring visionary ideas to life. Its platform supports any type of quantum processor, empowering the industry to scale systems, accelerate breakthroughs, and push the boundaries – previously impossible.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836659/John_and_QM.jpg

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE QM Technologies Inc.