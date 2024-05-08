Qollateral Now Offers Same-Day Luxury Jewelry Loans for Faster Access to Cash

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qollateral is a reliable, secured lender that provides customers nationwide with high-offer loans on a broad range of luxury assets. The firm is extending its services to include same-day jewelry loans. This convenient financial solution allows customers to use their valuable jewelry as collateral for a short-term loan. The process is straightforward, 100% safe, and provides quicker access to cash than other loans. It starts with a free, no-obligation quote by visiting https://qollateral.com/contact/ .

Many Americans own valuable jewelry, whether a diamond engagement ring, a priceless family heirloom, or a trendy Cartier bracelet. These items can hold much sentimental value, making them hard to part with should the need arise to monetize them. Qollateral is offering a better solution. With same-day luxury jewelry loans, customers can access quick cash by pledging their jewelry as collateral. There is no need to let go of jewelry forever. Instead, assets will be stored in Qollateral's high-security vault and returned to the customer at the end of the loan term.

The process is simple. Customers local to New York can visit Qollateral in person for a free valuation with friendly and knowledgeable appraisers. There is no pressure to commit, and consultations are kept entirely confidential. Additionally, there are no credit checks or other financial reviews—just immediate funding via cash, check, or wire transfer. The choice is entirely up to the customer.

Loans at Qollateral are incredibly competitive, often beating other lenders with offers of up to 80% of the liquid wholesale value of the luxury asset. Located in the highly secure International Gem Tower and insured by Lloyd's of London, the company is one of America's safest luxury collateral lenders.

Qollateral is 100% dedicated to helping Americans make the most of their assets by providing fast and secure collateral loans. The firm also buys assets for those interested in selling and provides the best prices for pre-owned jewelry on the secondary market.

Out-of-State Customers

Customers out of state can secure a collateral loan by shipping their assets to Qollateral's NYC offices via pre-paid and fully insured shipping labels. The process, from valuation to payment, works like any other in-person collateral loan, complete with a thorough appraisal of the assets and immediate funding. The difference is that it can be completed from the comfort of the customer's home and anywhere in the country.

About Qollateral

Qollateral is revolutionizing how Americans borrow against jewelry and other luxury assets by making the process as straightforward, secure, and beneficial to the borrower as possible. The firm is an industry leader with the most competitive offers and years of combined experience in the industry. Contact Qollateral today to find out how luxury jewelry can secure a high-offer loan: www.qollateral.com

