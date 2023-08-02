Qollateral Transforms the Collateral Loan Industry with Virtual Luxury Lending Services and Gold Equity Lines of Credit

News provided by

Qollateral LLC

02 Aug, 2023, 09:37 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qollateral continues to revolutionize the pawn industry with a new virtual luxury pawning service that will bring the speed and simplicity of collateral loans to clients nationwide. Qollateral has also launched its new gold equity line of credit, aptly named the GELOC, allowing clients to access same-day cash up to the total value of their gold asset over an extended period of time.

In their signature no-stress style, Qollateral has devised a seamless process to turn assets into cash overnight from anywhere in the country. A 5-minute online submission form will afford clients a prompt loan estimate and a prepaid shipping label including full insurance coverage to send their asset safely overnight. Once arrived, Qollateral's team of appraisers evaluate it in person, providing a definitive loan offer. If accepted, Qollateral will provide a cash payment immediately via bank transfer or check, and the asset will be stored in a state-of-the-art vault at their offices in the International Gem Tower, the highest security building in New York City. If rejected, Qollateral will ship the asset back, still fully insured, overnight. No risk, no obligation, and above all, no hassle.

In fact, Qollateral has just expanded its collateral loan services to include a line of credit against gold assets, the aforementioned GELOC. This open line of credit is every bit as quick, easy, and confidential as Qollateral's asset loan option, but clients can borrow as much or as little cash as they need on an ongoing basis up to the total estimated value of their gold. There's no other line of credit available that provides this much flexibility and instant cash funding, with no tedious paperwork or credit checks.

Qollateral provides collateral loans against luxury watches, jewelry, handbags, diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals—especially gold, against which Qollateral offers the highest collateral loan value in New York City.

To learn more about Qollateral's virtual luxury pawning services and gold equity line of credit, please visit https://qollateral.com/.

Media Contact:
Michael Manashirov
Qollateral
[email protected]
212-287-5257

Source: Qollateral LLC

SOURCE Qollateral LLC

