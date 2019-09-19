Qolsys Expands to North American Manufacturing

"Foxconn Industrial Internet enables Qolsys to deliver best-in-class manufacturing technology enabling our high quality and leading market position," says Qolsys CFO Ken McMaster. "US based manufacturing provides additional logistics benefits reducing lead times for faster customer deliveries and further expands our global footprint. In addition to our Juarez Facility which opened late last year, this new facility gives us greater flexibility to serve our customers in North America."

"The Fii team has supported Qolsys from the beginning," said Fii USA President Foo-Ming Fu. "We now have the opportunity to help this customer expand their platform by combining our smart manufacturing capabilities such as artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things (IOT) with our years of manufacturing and supply chain experience. Our team is excited for the continued partnership with Qolsys and look forward to the opportunity to support their aggressive growth plans."

Foxconn Industrial Internet will leverage its expertise in smart manufacturing, supply chain management and global reach in implementing system production in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. This fully integrated, value-added manufacturing capability will enable Qolsys to achieve market expansion with sustainable supply chain success.

About Qolsys

Qolsys is a Silicon Valley based security and smarthome manufacturer providing state of the art residential and commercial solutions to security and home automation dealers across North America. Its flagship product, the IQ Panel 2 Plus, is a 7" HD touchscreen tablet with built-in 5 MP Camera, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad Core System on a Chip with multiple radios packed into an ultra-thin form factor with interactive services powered by Alarm.com, Dual SRF featuring PowerG allows for easy takeovers bridging the gap between legacy security protocols and the long range encrypted wireless technologies of the future. The IQ Panel features several industry firsts, including a 7-inch HD touchscreen with an intuitive graphical user interface, LTE & Wi-Fi Dual Path cloud connectivity for intelligent redundancy, reliability and speed, and built-in 5MP camera that allows the user to capture disarm photos, alarm videos, and a peek in on demand from the Alarm.com mobile app. It also features Bluetooth Touchless Disarming, letting you pair up to 5 phones for hands-free close proximity system deactivation, Live View, the ability to stream indoor and outdoor cameras to the HD Screen, and Live Answer allowing you to answer your Skybell Video Doorbell from the panel. Z-Wave Plus supports lifestyle devices such as lights, locks, thermostats, and garage openers, a built-in Glass Break Detector, powerful system health diagnostics and over-the-air software updates. Commercial features include PowerG Wireless Sensor support, screen lock, disarm photos for employee verification and up to 4 partitions accessible from 7" Touchscreen secondary tablets. The IQ Panel 2 was named "Best Overall" by the TechHome Builder Show, received the "Innovation Award" in 2016 from ESX, was named as a Top 30 Award Winner by SSI in 2017 and earned the prestigious TechVision Challenge award, a form of "Best in Show" at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX). Qolsys IQ Panel platforms are tightly integrated with Alarm.com's market-leading connected home services platform, supporting interactive security, video monitoring, energy management and home automation, resulting in increased conversion, end-user satisfaction, fewer dealer truck rolls, improved customer support and decreased total cost of ownership. Learn more at http://qolsys.com/.

ABOUT FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET

Foxconn Industrial Internet is one of the world's leading professional design and manufacturing service providers for communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools, industrial robots, AI, and machine leaning. Fii is dedicated to building a new ecosystem of AI driven "advanced manufacturing + industrial Internet," with technological platforms centered on cloud computing, mobile terminals, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data analytics, AI, high-speed networks and robotics.

ABOUT WISCONN VALLEY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PARK

The Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park will serve as a science and technology park to promote research and development in advanced technologies in areas such as cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), networks, and robotics and automation. It will lay the foundation for the technological ecosystem that Foxconn is creating in the United States, and provide a platform for the development of next-generation hardware and solutions as part of that ecosystem. In addition, it will serve as an industry platform to enable hundreds of thousands of small and medium size manufacturers to be part of the advanced manufacturing in the Midwest and in America.

QOLSYS MEDIA CONTACT:

Ken Arnold, Director of Communications

ken.arnold@qolsys.com

Ph: 855-476-5797

FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET MEDIA CONTACT:

PublicRelations@fii-usa.com

WISCONN VALLEY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PARK MEDIA CONTACT:

Media@foxconn.com

