Qolsys Releases IQ Panel 2 Plus With Dual SRF Featuring PowerG and S-Line Encrypted 319.5

"PowerG takes range off the table while bringing a powerful commercial technology to the residential market including two-way communication, remote access, and banking level frequency hopping encryption," says Mike Hackett, SVP Sales and Marketing. "Dual SRF allows dealers to deploy PowerG while still providing support for the legacy devices currently installed inside the home, eliminating replacement costs associated with wireless translators and life safety devices. Dual SRF delivers the most comprehensive sensor portfolio bridging the past with the future of security."

The IQ Panel 2 Plus ships with Qolsys' 2.2 software, including several new features like Install Wizard; Live View, the ability to view Alarm.com video cameras on the screen; and Live Answer, giving end users the ability to answer their SkyBell Video Doorbell from the IQ Panel's 7" HD interface inside the home. Live Answer will also work with Live View cameras that have voice capability, such as the Alarm.com 522 indoor camera.

"Live View and Live Answer are exciting new features," says Anne Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing at Alarm.com. "Alarm.com fully integrates the doorbell camera with the security system and other connected devices to give our service provider partners a unique solution to bring to their customers. Seeing who is at the door from the IQ Panel, in addition to viewing and responding through the Alarm.com app, adds yet another engaging capability to the solution."

The IQ Panel 2 Plus includes all the award-winning features of the IQ Panel 2: 7" HD Touchscreen, modern form factor and user experience, 5MP Panel Camera, Bluetooth Touchless Disarming, LTE and Wi-Fi Dual Path Communication, Built-in Glassbreak Sensor, best-in-class security and Z-Wave diagnostic tools and will now include the following new features:

Dual SRF

The IQ Panel 2 Plus simultaneously supports two radio security frequencies. Dual SRF featuring PowerG and 319.5 MHz (Qolsys S-Line/legacy Interlogix) allows dealers to retain installed sensors while adding and upgrading as needed with PowerG, the industry's most robust sensor line to address common range and functionality demands. For instances when life safety devices are already installed, the IQ Panel 2 Plus will allow dealers to retain these devices without incurring the cost, install time and maintenance of third party translators. Dual SRF featuring PowerG is designed to address the millions of legacy systems installed while reducing costs associated with upgrading to the next generation security and IoT platforms.

Starting August 29, the IQ Panel 2 Plus with PowerG and S-Line Encrypted 319.5 will be available with the choice of Verizon, AT&T or Telus LTE at Qolsys distribution locations across the US and Canada.

Coming soon, two additional versions of the IQ Panel 2 Plus will be released and will support PowerG with 345 MHz (Honeywell/2Gig) and PowerG with 433 MHz (DSC).

PowerG

The IQ Panel 2 Plus includes PowerG, the revolutionary 2-way wireless communication technology with an unprecedented line-up of features designed to decrease operational costs for dealers while providing ultimate reliability for end users.

Multichannel, Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum technology enables the system to hop between wireless frequency channels to ensure the seamless transmission of secure communications between the devices and the control panel.

Adaptive Transmission Power translates into up to eight years of battery life for the system's devices and peripherals, reducing battery- replacement incurred costs.

High transmission ranges allow for devices to reliably communicate 4 times further than legacy wireless protocols, reducing the cost of installing additional repeaters to service larger premises.

128 bit AES encryption offers exceptionally high level of protection against analysis tools and digital attacks.

On June 5, Qolsys announced that IQ Panels with PowerG were certified by Underwriters Laboratories and earned the UL Listed Mark, meeting UL's nationally recognized standards for safety.

Live View

Streaming live camera feeds on the IQ Panel 2 Plus is a Qolsys exclusive in the Alarm.com ecosystem. "Live View" allows supported Alarm.com indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi cameras to be viewed on the Panel's 7" HD resolution touchscreen. With a wide range of available Alarm.com video devices, dealers have expanded options for their customers to become even more connected to their smart homes and opportunities to create additional RMR.

Live Answer

An industry first, "Live Answer" streams the Skybell Video Doorbell direct to the IQ Panel's 7" HD touchscreen. This innovative feature replicates the mobile app experience enabling users to answer the video doorbell, remote door lock/unlock, while continuing to provide doorbell call and motion notifications sent to your smart device.

Both Live View and Live Answer are part of a soft launch available to all Alarm.com dealers.

Install Wizard

The Install Wizard included in the 2.2 software streamlines installation by taking an installer step-by-step through set up ensuring key functions and features are properly configured before the installer leaves the home. The already fast and intuitive installation process is made even easier ensuring every install is consistent and follows best practices, resulting in a better install experience and reduced truck roles and long-term support. The new user-friendly wizard will also enable dealers to offer (DIY) self-installations, further reducing creation costs for new and current customers that need to be upgraded to LTE. Best-in-class integration with Alarm.com will increase indoor, outdoor and doorbell camera sales and improve usage and satisfaction.

The IQ Panel and a full line of security and home automation devices is available today, visit www.qolsys.com to learn more, become a dealer, or find a dealer in your area.

Live View Supported ADC Video Cameras

Supported cameras include video only models: ADC-V722W, ADC-VC825, ADC-VC826, ADC-VC725, ADC-VC726 and the following models that also include two-way audio: ADC-V521IR, ADC-V522IR

About Qolsys

Qolsys is a Silicon Valley based security and smarthome manufacturer providing state of the art residential and small business solutions to security and home automation dealers across North America. Its flagship product, the IQ Panel 2, is a 7" HD touchscreen tablet with built in 5 MP Camera, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SOC with multiple radios packed into an ultra-thin form factor with interactive services powered by Alarm.com. The IQ Panel features several industry firsts, including a 7-inch touchscreen with an intuitive graphical swipe-based user interface for security and smart home control, Dual Path and cloud connectivity over LTE and Wi-Fi for intelligent redundancy, reliability and speed. It also features a built-in panel camera to capture disarm photos, Z-Wave Plus support for lifestyle devices; two-way voice, standard 24-hour lithium-ion battery, UL-rated siren, a built in Glass Break Detector, the ability to view live video cameras on the screen, powerful system health diagnostics and over the air SW updates. The IQ Panel is the most powerful security and smarthome solution you can buy. The IQ Panel 2 was named a Top 30 Award Winner by SSI for 2017 and previously earned the prestigious 2016 TechVision Challenge award, a form of "Best in Show" at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX).

Qolsys IQ Panel platforms are powered by Android and are tightly integrated with Alarm.com's market-leading connected home services platform, supporting interactive security, video monitoring, energy management and home automation, resulting in increased conversion, end-user satisfaction, fewer dealer truck rolls, improved customer support and decreased total cost of ownership. Learn more at http://qolsys.com/.

