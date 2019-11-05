QOMPLX Appoints Industry Veteran Andrew Jaquith As Chief Information Security Officer And General Manager Of Cyber Business Unit

Jaquith is a former Managing Director of JPMorgan Chase, where he was the global operational risk officer for cyber and information risk, with responsibility for regulatory affairs and second-line cyber risk management. Previously, Jaquith served as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs for Technology Risk Measurement & Analytics. During his tenure at Goldman, he ran the firm's technology continuous controls monitoring program for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and external audit, streamlining operations and automating key controls for the firm's annual Risk and Control Self-Assessments (RCSAs). He also ran the firm's cyber vulnerability management and security data science teams. Prior to his tenure in banking, Jaquith was Chief Technology Officer of SilverSky, a managed security services provider serving over 1,500 financial services customers.

The appointment sharpens QOMPLX's focus on serving organizations with significant cybersecurity risk exposures. "Enterprises are struggling to fully protect themselves against the growing array of cybersecurity threats, especially against increasingly prevalent abuse of Active Directory and Kerberos," said QOMPLX co-founder and CEO, Jason Crabtree. "Andy's 20 years of experience as a security practitioner in large companies, and as a security metrics pioneer, will provide invaluable operational expertise and builds on QOMPLX's innovative solutions to better fortify our clients against the threats facing their businesses."

"QOMPLX helps customers solve some of the world's most challenging security and risk problems using advanced analytics. These include detecting persistent, stealthy attacks against every company's most important control — authentication," said Jaquith. "QOMPLX's focus on 'ground truth' data resonated with me as a CISO, because it is fundamental to understanding the effectiveness of the cyber program. I look forward to partnering with our customers to build products that help them quantify and communicate their risks, make smarter decisions, and secure their businesses."

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX OS: an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. More information about QOMPLX can be found at https://www.qomplx.com/ .

