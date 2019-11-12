QOMPLX Appoints Major General (Retired) John Ferrari As Chief Administrative Officer

Ferrari joins QOMPLX after a 32-year career in the U.S. Army, having retired as a Major General earlier this year. Over the course of his military career, he ran business operations, implemented data analytics and executed financial management activities within the Department of Defense. Ferrari joins QOMPLX with a wealth of expertise in information technology, data science, and computer science. He will leverage his experience to provide a company-wide view across analytics, administration, strategy and process functions. Additionally, in collaboration from business unit leaders, he will support go-to-market activities, as well as all facets of the company's aggressive revenue generation and growth required for financial viability and exceptional returns on equity and assets.

"After three decades of working with multi-national staffs and agencies to measure, model and align resources with organizational objectives and strategy, John's experience has primed him for joining us at QOMPLX," said QOMPLX co-founder and CEO, Jason Crabtree. "His proven track record of delivering results across diverse teams and stakeholders will not only aid us in elevating and streamlining our enterprise operations; his influence will contribute to our organization's broader maturation and directly support future growth and success."

"QOMPLX focuses on delivering customer-centric results that address their most pressing security and risk challenges," said Ferrari. "This approach aligns with my experience in the military, coordinating with various organizations to deliver the most efficient and beneficial experience possible. I look forward to putting my expertise to use in addressing and remedying the complexities of business operations in the technology sector with a company focused on mission critical applications."

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX OS: an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS .

Media Contacts:

Melinda Ball

LEWIS PR

T: 781-418-2428

melinda.ball@teamlewis.com

Alan Mangelsdorf

QOMPLX

T: 845-235-4628

alan.mangelsdorf@qomplx.com

SOURCE QOMPLX

Related Links

www.qomplx.com

