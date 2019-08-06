QOMPLX Launches Identity Assurance 2.1 For Active Directory Monitoring And Security

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QOMPLX™, an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced general availability of Identity Assurance 2.1, an Active Directory monitoring and security solution. The Identity Assurance module deterministically detects Kerberos-based attacks, including Golden Ticket, Silver Ticket, DCSync and DCShadow, without false positives. It also provides a holistic dashboard view of an organization's entire Active Directory infrastructure and a broader set of complementary detections for identity-centric attacks in enterprise networks. Identity Assurance 2.1 is the flagship module of the visibility-focused Monitoring & Protection suite available as part of the QOMPLX:CYBER solution.

Identity Assurance 2.1 builds on earlier versions of QOMPLX cyber products and is the first of its kind that is able to detect a Kerberos-based attack within minutes, substantially leapfrogging current well-known Active Directory security products. It surpasses the common heuristically driven vendor solutions with its unique instrumentation and streaming processing approach. QOMPLX enables collection of data from more locations, combined with rapid ingest and advanced, deterministic detections, even for Silver Ticket attacks. The highly scalable platform can flexibly integrate with existing workflows and SIEMs, and also now boasts an updated user interface. It is the only platform that combines streaming deterministic detection of Kerberos attacks with a monitoring and analytics dashboard capturing all elements of an organization's Active Directory architecture and activities.

"Easier to launch than ever before, Golden Ticket, Silver Ticket and other Kerberos-based Active Directory security attacks are very much on the rise," said Andrew Sellers, CTO & Co-founder, QOMPLX. "It no longer takes an advanced hacker to escalate privileges and move laterally in order to persist in an environment surreptitiously for months or years. There is a tremendous need for data platforms that can give security analysts and Active Directory administrators full visibility into authentication and configuration activities, along with the ability to detect and respond to intrusions in near-real time."

The platform is already in production with enterprise customers. Organizations using the solution have significantly improved their security posture, due to its continuous monitoring and Comprehensive Active Directory dashboard, which provides all relevant information, including identification of high-risk privilege assignments that defenders can then rationalize against corporate security practices.

"QOMPLX's analytical capabilities made it possible for us to integrate disparate systems into a unified and comprehensive security view. The platform has enabled us to have a 'single pane' for converged and adaptive monitoring to protect our company in ways that would not be otherwise possible," said Brendan Welter, SVP & Chief Security and Technology Officer at Sterling National Bank. "We're able to rapidly scale the platform, while remaining agile to optimize our specific security and risk management needs, all the while continuing to add unique use cases and take on new layers of complexity."

"The current state of Active Directory security is abysmal," said Andre Ludwig, VP, Cyber Product at QOMPLX. "Organizations need a great deal more visibility into their security hygiene in this area. We're giving that to them, co-locating advanced security analytics with Windows event logs, Sysmon, and other data streams for continuous monitoring. Most importantly, we're providing the unique ability to detect and respond to some of today's most devastating attack techniques in near-real time with no false positives, even for organizations with complex trusts."

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX (formerly Fractal Industries) makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate all of the disparate data sources across the enterprise into a unified analytics infrastructure to make better decisions at scale. This broader analytics infrastructure is provided through QOMPLX OS, an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York and London. More information about QOMPLX can be found at www.qomplx.com .

