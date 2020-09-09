QOMPLX Launches The CMMC Pre-Assessment Solution To Better Prepare Defense Contractors For The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QOMPLX™ , an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced the release of the CMMC Pre-Assessment, a solution to help prepare defense contractors to pass their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) audit.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) created CMMC to enhance the cybersecurity posture of the companies that make up the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). As part of this upcoming prerequisite, all 300,000+ DIB companies will be required to meet specific maturity levels to be awarded a contract from the DOD. Previously, companies could self-certify with the appropriate Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations (DFARS) and other regulations such as NIST 800-171, but CMMC now requires third-party auditors to validate if contractors are compliant with the required cybersecurity practices and procedures.

Understanding the challenges and tight timeline of the certification, QOMPLX released the CMMC Pre-Assessment to help defense contractors understand and prepare for this new requirement. The solution, developed by former government security auditors and powered by QOMPLX's data analytics platform, allows users to walk through each control measure to understand what is needed for certification and how to report it. A comprehensive recap is provided to the auditors once the assessment is completed providing government contractors with the assurance they need to pursue certification.

"Based on recent events, there is a clear need for the DOD to improve the overall cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base by implementing CMMC," said Bill Solms, President and General Manager, Government Solutions Division, QOMPLX. "We at QOMPLX are pleased to help the companies of the DIB understand the details of this new certification and guide them through the process of successfully preparing for the required audit."

The CMMC Pre-Assessment is available now. More information on the QOMPLX pre-audit assessment tool is available here.

About QOMPLX, Inc.



QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX:OS an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS.

