QOMPLX Named 2020 Distinguished Vendor by Tag Cyber

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QOMPLX™, an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Cyber Security Annual.

QOMPLX is now part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. The report is available here.

"We're proud to be part of this research," said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX. "Ed and his team spent considerable time with us, and they have highlighted our ability to serve companies by using AI to solve complex problems."

The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The extensive report offers expert guidance, analysis and education on 50 different aspects of the cybersecurity ecosystem.

The report also includes an interview with co-founders Jason Crabtree and Andrew Sellers, highlighting the importance of QOMPLX's tagline, the role of cyber in solution application, the Identity Assurance module, deploying Q:CYBER and predictions on advanced AI for cybersecurity.

"We are proud to include the QOMPLX team in our program," said Amoroso. "They have created an operating system that blends capabilities ranging from data handling, analytics and reporting to advanced algorithms, simulations and machine learning, enabling decisions that are just-in-time, just-in-place and just-in-context."

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate data sources both inside and outside the enterprise into a unified analytics infrastructure to make better decisions at scale. This broader analytics infrastructure is provided through QOMPLX OS, an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York and London. More information about QOMPLX can be found at www.qomplx.com.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

Media Contacts:

Maribeth Darling

LEWIS PR

T: 929-202-5175

M: 917-685-9714

maribeth.darling@teamlewis.com

Alan Mangelsdorf

QOMPLX

(845) 235-4628

alan.mangelsdorf@qomplx.com

SOURCE QOMPLX

Related Links

www.qomplx.com

