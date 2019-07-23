QOMPLX Secures $78.6 Million Series A Financing Led By Cannae Holdings And Motive Partners

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QOMPLX™, an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced it has closed its Series A financing totalling $78.6 million, led by Cannae Holdings, Inc. and Motive Partners. Formerly known as Fractal Industries, QOMPLX will use the growth capital to rapidly expand the company and accelerate growth. Cannae Holdings Chairman William Foley II has joined QOMPLX's Board of Directors.

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate all of the disparate data sources across the enterprise into a unified analytics infrastructure to make better decisions. This broader analytics infrastructure is provided through QOMPLX OS, an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance underwriting, and quantitative finance.

"QOMPLX is well positioned for rapid growth as a mission-critical technology infrastructure company and I look forward to working with them in my new role," said William Foley II, Chairman of Cannae Holdings, Inc. "The company's leadership has a long-term vision to help organizations see data and disparate systems not as a negative but as an opportunity to build competitive advantage. We believe this investment will strengthen and solidify QOMPLX's market position as a committed partner to customers and leading provider in the rapidly growing data and analytics market."

"Enterprises are struggling with enormous volumes of data, in a myriad of different formats from an ever-increasing number of sources. QOMPLX's analysis tools are designed to deliver a leading decision-making capability," said Rob Heyvaert, Managing Partner at Motive Partners. "We believe this is a highly complementary investment to Motive Partners' portfolio, backing QOMPLX's technology ecosystem and integration layer, and the firm's focus on providing customers with a true data-driven experience and better decision-making. We look forward to working with Jason and the management team to grow this extraordinary business within our partner ecosystem and beyond."

"This investment strengthens our ability to work with enterprises that are struggling to integrate many disparate point solutions into something that allows them to make better decisions," said Jason Crabtree, CEO, QOMPLX. "At QOMPLX we are focused on aiding clients in realizing the advantages of a unified analytics infrastructure that does data collection, ingestion, schematization, normalization, semantification, storage, analysis and even simulation with select purpose-built applications already available in cybersecurity, insurance and quantitative finance."

QOMPLX will use the latest financing to support its continued expansion and innovation. The new name, QOMPLX, reflects the company's ability to solve complex real-world problems at scale.

In its April 2019 report, Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends That Will Change Your Business, Gartner Inc. highlights the challenge facing enterprises: "The size, complexity and distributed nature of data needed for increasingly closer to real-time and optimized decision making means that rigid architectures and tools are breaking down. This complexity is pushing the limits of current approaches, and is leading to unprecedented cycles of rapid innovation in data and analytics to meet the new requirements."

"QOMPLX's analytical capabilities made it possible for us to integrate disparate systems into a unified and comprehensive security view. The platform has enabled us to have a 'single pane' for converged and adaptive monitoring to protect our company in ways that would not be otherwise possible," said Brendan Welter, SVP & Chief Security and Technology Officer at Sterling National Bank. "We're able to rapidly scale the platform, while remaining agile to optimize our specific security and risk management needs. All the while continuing to add unique use-cases and take on new layers of complexity."

RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to QOMPLX in connection with the financing, and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae (CNNE) is a diversified holding company with over $1 billion in book value in assets and boasts a strong track record of investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Dun & Bradstreet, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding, LLC. Principals at Cannae have successfully acquired over 100 companies with aggregate consideration in excess of $30 billion for Fidelity National Financial. Inc., Cannae and related companies over the last 20 years. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a sector specialist investment firm that is focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. Based in New York and London and comprised of investors, operators and innovators, Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. Motive Labs works with a large international network of financial institutions, portfolio companies and strategic partners to deliver market-leading innovation services and solutions. More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com.

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX (formerly Fractal Industries) makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate all of the disparate data sources across the enterprise into a unified analytics infrastructure to make better decisions at scale. This broader analytics infrastructure is provided through QOMPLX OS, an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York and London. More information about QOMPLX can be found at www.qomplx.com.

