Qonkur Expands to Boston, Becoming First-to-Market Cannabis Marketing Agency in the City

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonkur, America's largest cannabis marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Boston, Massachusetts. This expansion makes Qonkur the first-to-market cannabis marketing agency in Boston, and will allow the company to offer its expert marketing, branding, packaging, media buying, and website design services to the thriving cannabis community in the city.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow rapidly, businesses in Boston are seeking marketing experts who can help them stand out in this crowded market. Qonkur is uniquely positioned to help these businesses succeed, with a proven track record of delivering results for clients across the country.

"Opening our Boston office is a major milestone for Qonkur, and we're excited to be the first-to-market cannabis marketing agency in the city," said Mike Berro, Founder and CEO of Qonkur. "We see tremendous potential in the Boston market and are confident that our expert services will help businesses in the city take their marketing to the next level."

Qonkur's team of experienced professionals will provide a range of services to cannabis businesses in Boston, including branding, packaging, media buying, and website design. With their expertise and knowledge of the cannabis industry, they are well-equipped to help businesses of all sizes and stages of growth.

About Qonkur: Qonkur is America's largest cannabis marketing agency, providing a range of expert marketing, branding, packaging, media buying, and website design services to businesses in the cannabis industry. Qonkur is dedicated to helping its clients succeed in this fast-growing industry.

