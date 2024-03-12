Qonsent and Driver Studios Launch Privacy-First Interactive Advertising Solutions

Precision Targeting: a Personalized Approach to Audience Segmentation

Driver Studios' advertising platform, known for its ability to scale across a broad spectrum of audience demographics, will leverage Qonsent's next-generation technology to deliver highly relevant and engaging advertising experiences at the individual and household level. The precision data collection and identity validation from Qonsent, along with Driver Studios' audience engagement capabilities, will enable brands to forge deeper connections and collect consented data directly from the engaged adult consumer. Qonsent also enables these brands to generate Alternative Identifiers such as UID2.0, LiveRamp's ATS Ramp ID or TransUnion IDs directly from the Qonsent powered media unit.

Immersive CTV Advertising with enhanced data security

Qonsent and Driver Studios have developed solutions specifically for CTVs, allowing brands to capitalize on the surging growth of streaming and smart TV usage. Combining this CTV reach with precision targeting and the ability to collect fully consented data, brands can reach the full consumer lifecycle from generating upper-funnel awareness to driving purchase intent. Simultaneously, these solutions empower brands to engage directly with consumers, establishing a meaningful commitment to enhanced data privacy and compliance.

Interactive and Shoppable

As new interactive TV experiences, including shoppable TV applications, become more widespread, the need to safely secure audience consent is foundational. The Shoppable TV Report: 2024 and Beyond from LG Ad Solutions found that 70% of CTV viewers like TV ads with QR codes, and 62% would scan if exposed. The collaboration between Qonsent and Driver Studios empowers brands to safely implement interactive components, such as QR-codes, and capture consented data - opening the door to new personalized engagement experiences from gamification to e-commerce across CTVs and beyond.

"Qonsent's mission is to reshape first-party data relationships between businesses and consumers to empower a new era of trusted and secure engagements," said Jesse Redniss, CEO of Qonsent. "We're excited to partner with Driver Studios to create engaging brand and audience-safe advertising experiences." He added, "Our solution is recognized and trusted across the industry, and we're delighted to bring it to a broad audience through our partnership with Driver Studios."

"We're thrilled with this groundbreaking partnership with the Qonsent team," said Diana Horowitz, Chief Revenue Officer of Driver Studios. "The ability to offer consented and fully compliant first-party data solutions within highly engaging and interactive advertising experiences, is a powerful combination that we are excited to bring to market together." She added, "Qonsent shares our commitment to brand safety and data compliance for audiences and advertisers alike. The ability to offer these engaging and brand-safe solutions to advertisers at scale is a game-changer."

Parental Consent and Child Data Privacy: No Personal Data Collected from Kids

By employing solutions that put parents in control of family privacy, Qonsent and Driver Studios are able to provide increased value and interactivity to brands and audiences without collecting any data from children.

This strategic partnership between Qonsent and Driver Studios signifies a bold step towards redefining the future of interactive advertising, where innovation, audience engagement, and data privacy converge seamlessly for a groundbreaking advertising experience.

Driver Studios and Qonsent executives will take the stage at The TV of Tomorrow Show on Wednesday, March 27th to discuss: The Cookie-less Future Is upon Us—What's in Your Shopping Bag? Register here for the show.

About Driver Studios:

Driver Studios is a dynamic 360° media and technology company dedicated to creative excellence and driving innovation. Specializing in the development of award-winning commercials, branded entertainment, original content, and data-driven advertising solutions, Driver Studios seamlessly connects audiences across screens and devices. As a trusted partner to the world's leading brands, Driver Studios' mission is to develop enriched advertising and audience experiences through compelling and diverse media activations, at the intersection of creativity, technology, and brand engagement.

https://www.driver-studios.com/

About Qonsent:

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better user experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and white labeled consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PI data laws, including real-time ID validation, Auditable Ledger based SmartQontracts, and customized Preference Management experiences. In the cookie-less reality of today, Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

PR Contacts:

For Driver Studios:

Tracey Sheehy

[email protected]

Mobile: +1 908.705.4596

For Qonsent

Angelica Haase

[email protected]

Mobile: +1 845.325.5012

SOURCE Driver Studios