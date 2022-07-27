Qonsent and Givsly Bring Performance Giving to Marketers

New partnership offers a seamless solution to engage consumers in cause-related marketing campaigns, provides critical measurement tools to marketers

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonsent , the first consent enablement and consumer trust platform, today announced a partnership that will embed its technology into Givsly 's Good Advertising platform, a purpose-based advertising and marketing platform for social impact. The partnership will provide a seamless way for brands to build programs and cause-based elements that increase business and ROI.

Brands can easily audit the true impact of customized campaigns, business performance, and consumer sentiment on these programs through the platform. This approach also creates a trusted exchange between consumers and brands that allows consumers to consent to have their data used for a greater good while proactively tracking their contributions to nonprofits and causes.

Joshua Lowcock, Global Chief Media Officer at UM said, "It's increasingly important to the public that brands respect a customer's personal data and give back to the community. The partnership between Qonsent and Givsly gives marketers the ability to deliver transparency on an ongoing basis and make privacy compliance as well as social responsibility an easy part of everyday media activity."

Givsly's advertising and marketing solutions, which are already integrated with more than 335 nonprofits—such as the American Cancer Society , Rise Against Hunger , Feeding America , Charity Water , Best Buddies , Girls Who Code, Inc. , and others—allow advertisers to weave cause marketing, sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion into the way they do business. Advertisers can choose a charity from Givsly's Good Advertising network and incorporate it directly into their creative campaigns.

"In April, we conducted a study that proved our thesis that 'Good Advertising' giving back can be leveraged at the top of the funnel to drive consumers towards purchase. Campaigns with purpose also deliver better performance. Campaigns leveraging Good Advertising are seeing an average 20-50% increase in click-through rate (CTR)," said Chad Hickey, CEO, Givsly. "By integrating first-person consent, we're allowing companies to adhere to consumers' data privacy concerns and laws while still celebrating the impact that every one of us can make in the world. Whether helping at your local soup kitchen, building a playground in your local park, or donating to a cause near and dear to you, we can make an impact for a cause we believe in. And now, just by engaging with content and advertising, we're making it even easier."

For every advertisement a consumer watches or engages with, the brand can donate through the Givsly network while tracking the overall impact of ongoing campaigns. Brands can also embed a donation or giving element to any business aspect—from webinars and employee engagement to advertising and business meetings.

"Technology has reshaped nonprofits and charitable giving by helping brands build corporate responsibility programs that can truly tie to the organization's goals and bottom line," said Jesse Redniss, CEO and Co-founder, Qonsent. "By partnering with Givsly, we're enabling the first performance giving platform that allows a seamless way for nonprofits, brands, and consumers to engage in charitable causes. At the same time, it provides consumers with transparency into how, when, and where their data will be used in exchange for donations to causes they care about, which also solves the data compliance issue for brands."

Qonsent's technology enables secure and transparent sharing specifically for the intended causes and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The dynamic Qonsent mechanism means users can track how their data is being used and turn data sharing on and off with a simple tap.

About Givsly

Givsly is a purpose-driven advertising and marketing solution that drives better business results through giving back to communities. By utilizing Givsly's suite of solutions, users are able to drive business outcomes while achieving social and environmental expectations. Since its launch in April 2020, Givsly's platform has generated over a million dollars in impact to more than 335 nonprofits. The software was recognized in Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas Awards" 2021.

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PII data laws, including real-time ID validation, SmartQontracts, and customized offers through a Qonsent wallet. Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy and Performance Giving with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

