Qonsent Officially Launches as The First Data Privacy Consent Solution for Both Consumers and Brands

"TransUnion has enabled businesses and consumers to transact with trust for over fifty years. We look forward to be able to support Qonsent's push to provide transparency and control for consumers in where and how their data is used," said Frans Vermeulen VP Market Development Media & Entertainment Vertical at TransUnion.

A recent eMarketer report illustrates growing concerns with data privacy "...concurrent forces have now reached an inflection point, making privacy a competitive differentiator. Shifts in the market demand from privacy, consumer norms, regulations, and product design suggest that the time has come for technology companies to actually make progress in building consumer trust and differentiating on privacy practices." The report goes on to highlight that nearly nine out of 10 consumers care about their data privacy and that three out of 10 consumers worldwide have switched providers due to concerns with those companies' data policies or data-sharing practices. More recently, there have been various state governments such as California and Colorado , (with all states starting to follow suit) working to push through legislation that addresses the issue of brands gaining first-person direct consent to use consumer data. All of these things illustrate a chaotic fragmented approach.

"There's no doubt that new laws were put in place to allow consumers to understand how their personal information is being used, but despite laws moving the control back to the consumers, there are no tools for consumers to take advantage of these laws," said Jesse Redniss, CEO & Co-Founder, Qonsent. "While others may have tried to address these concerns over the years, it became abundantly clear to us that there is still a large divide and lack of understanding of what's doable. With new laws becoming effective imminently, our technology agnostic solution will provide brands with the least disruptive approach to rebuilding their first party data relationship with consumers through their existing marketing practices and technology."

In addition to the solution's availability starting in November, the company is announcing two crucial partnerships that allow for the two-way connection (platform) between brands and consumers to understand exactly how brands collect, store, and utilize consumer data. The SmartQontract from Qonsent, powered by the dynamic ledger created with Ketch, gives consumers a new level of control over their personal identifiable information (PII) data shared with brands while benefiting from clearly stated terms of data use. Additionally, brands will leverage the Qonsent real-time ID validation enabled by TransUnion. By developing integrations with Ketch and TransUnion the Qonsent team is underpinning its offering with crucial real-time automated capabilities to not only ensure all brands are staying compliant with the latest data privacy laws but ensuring an explicit first-person, frictionless, real-time match.

"Consumers are expecting brands to be open and transparent about their data practices and honor their privacy choices. At Ketch our platform offers a rich set of APIs and enabling infrastructure to unlock transparent privacy experiences." said Tom Chavez, CEO and Co-Founder of Ketch. "By partnering with Qonsent our combined approach ensures the power is squarely back in the consumers hands, while providing better privacy tools for brands."

The Qonsent product encompasses a back-end data privacy platform, B2B services, and a consumer app that will be familiar to consumers as it looks and feels like a traditional wallet app. Additional ways for brands and publishers to use the solution, include:

Qonsent-in API embed creator—enabling developers to implement dynamic data privacy solutions directly into their offerings at the moment of value exchange.

SmartQontract composer—allows consumers to understand what they are agreeing to in plain language terms and creates a 2-way agreement and record of each Consent election. With our partners at Ketch, these terms sit on a Ledger to govern usage and access.

Real-time ID Validation and match linking—with TransUnion's Identity Graph integration, Qonsent ensures explicit first-person, real-time ID verification.

Resolution manager—highlighting disparities and suggesting actions.

The solution is also easy to integrate and deploy with current popular SaaS platforms like Salesforce, Snowflake, Oracle, Adobe, and Amazon Web Services to provide a turn-key solution for marketers.

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to build tools that enable consumers to manage and control their personal information as they interact with companies that want to use that data. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions, including Qonsent-in API embed creator, SmartQontract, real-time ID validation and match linking, a resolution manager and a Qonsent consumer wallet. Qonsent's platform can bridge the gaps in the current industry offerings for brands, advertisers, publishers, enterprises, and consumers to solve the data privacy issue in a holistic manner.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About Ketch

Ketch is the leading data control company for Programmatic Privacy™ and governance. The company was founded in 2020 by data management veterans and serial entrepreneurs who successfully built and scaled enterprise systems for world-leaders like Salesforce and Microsoft. Ketch's 'Deploy Once, Comply and Secure Everywhere'™ architecture delivers comprehensive data privacy, governance, and security to organizations seeking to protect data, build trust with consumers, and successfully compete in data-driven markets. Thanks to Ketch's ability to dynamically adapt to the ever-changing legal landscape, customers can future-proof their businesses while cutting operational and privacy engineering costs by 80%. More information is available at www.ketch.com .

media contact: Michelle Van Jura, [email protected], 3104204062

SOURCE Qonsent