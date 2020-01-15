Qontigo Appoints Mark McQueeney as Chief Product Officer, Analytics

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial intelligence provider Qontigo, part of Deutsche Börse Group, has announced the appointment of Mark McQueeney as Chief Product Officer, Analytics, effective immediately. In this newly created role, he will oversee Qontigo's Analytics Product Group and will report to Holger Wohlenberg, Chief Business Officer of Qontigo. McQueeney will lead the development and management of the analytics product roadmap with a focus on diversification across asset classes and continued growth of Qontigo's recently launched Fixed Income Suite.

Wohlenberg commented, "As we broaden our analytics product suite, Mark McQueeney has the ideal combination of seasoned industry expertise and business-focused product knowledge to position Qontigo to scale across new asset classes and customer segments. Along with the recent addition of Stephan Flägel to oversee our index business, we now have the right leadership in place across our Product organization to deliver on the strong value proposition of bringing together analytics and index through Qontigo."

McQueeney's previous role was at Bloomberg where he served as joint Head of PORT. Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2016, McQueeney held several leadership roles at Barclays/Lehman Brothers, including acting as Global Head of Product Management for POINT. He started his career at Prudential Securities.

McQueeney holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

He will be based in Qontigo's New York office.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London. www.qontigo.com

SOURCE Qontigo

Related Links

http://www.qontigo.com

