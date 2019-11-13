Qontigo Appoints Stephan Flägel as Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks to Lead STOXX Portfolio

ESCHBORN, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial intelligence provider Qontigo, part of Deutsche Börse Group, has announced the appointment of Stephan Flägel as Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks, effective as of December 2, 2019. In that role, he will oversee Qontigo's index business. Flägel will assume the role from Steffen Hermanns, who has announced his decision to retire in 2020, and will report to Holger Wohlenberg, Chief Business Officer of Qontigo. He joins Qontigo from Refinitiv where he also served as Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks.

Wohlenberg commented, "Stephan Flägel brings deep industry expertise, valuable management experience, and strong client relationships to Qontigo. As we embark on this important strategic growth phase for the newly combined STOXX and Axioma businesses as part of Qontigo, Stephan will drive the delivery of innovative index products and expansion of the STOXX and DAX footprints globally. He is an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to welcoming him next month."

Wohlenberg continued, "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Steffen Hermanns for his many years of service to STOXX and to Deutsche Börse Group throughout his distinguished career. Not only is Steffen a seasoned indexing expert and manager, but he is also a pleasure to work alongside. On behalf of all our colleagues, we wish him well in his retirement and future endeavors."

Stephan Flägel's most recent role was as Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks at Refinitiv (the former Finance & Risk business of Thomson Reuters) and CEO of Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Ltd.

Prior to joining Refinitiv in 2013, Stephan was Managing Director at IHS Markit where he managed the global index business. Other roles he had were for the investment banking division of Barclays Bank as head of Strategic Planning and as global COO of Research; preceded by 18 months as a strategy consultant for the financial services practice at Cap Gemini.

He started his career at Dresdner Bank, now Commerzbank, where he held various positions in Germany and Chile in international trade finance and private banking.

Stephan holds an MBA from London Business School and a bachelor's degree in Economics from George Mason University in Virginia, USA.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London. www.qontigo.com

