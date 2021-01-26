Qontigo Becomes a Principles for Responsible Investment Signatory

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo has become a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the United Nations-supported proponent of responsible investing, underscoring Qontigo's commitment to advance sustainability in the global investment community.

Launched in 2006, the PRI now includes over 3,600 signatories consisting of asset owners, investment managers and service providers. The group's six principles help members incorporate ESG and sustainability issues into long-term investment decision-making.

"When you pause to consider the global and fundamentally investor-driven shift toward sustainable investing, it is impossible not to be inspired by this unprecedented grassroots commitment to social responsibility," said Sebastian Ceria, CEO of Qontigo. "That said, the hard realities of investing remain. How do we quantify, evaluate and enhance the impact of our ambitious efforts? How do we empower sustainable investing, such that it becomes a truly transformative force for progress? At Qontigo, we define our role in pragmatic terms. With combined expertise in innovative and sophisticated analytics and indexing, our goal is to provide the clarity, transparency, data and fact-based insights that will enable investors to realize their goal: unparalleled impact in sustainable investing. Our signing of the PRI further underscores our commitment."

"We are delighted to welcome Qontigo as a PRI signatory," said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of PRI. "Qontigo's commitment to bringing meaningful sustainability indicators in portfolio analytics and enhancing the index offering range is timely, given growing investor demand to drive sustainable real-world outcomes through active and passive investments."

Rodolphe Bocquet, Global Head of Sustainable Investing of Qontigo, added, "Sustainable investing is quickly becoming the new norm for investors all over the world. In just a few years, more assets will be invested in sustainable benchmarks than in established benchmarks. Our suite of dedicated ESG and sustainability indices will facilitate this change."

Qontigo maintains a close dialog with clients and provides support and education on their sustainable investments. Whether offering ESG/Sustainability and Low Carbon indices as building blocks of the Qontigo Sustainable Investment Ecosystem, or working together in designing new, customized solutions, Qontigo helps investors and asset managers make well-informed responsible choices. Qontigo is also cooperating with best-in-class, objective data providers in the fields of sustainability criteria and climate change. This includes ISS-Ethix Climate Solutions, Sustainalytics, Clarity.AI, and CDP.

Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group (DBG). As a market infrastructure provider, DBG aims to ensure transparency in capital markets and thereby foster stability and economic success of these markets. DBG has steadily expanded its commitment to sustainable finance in line with its growing ESG index and analytics portfolio over the past years.

About PRI

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is a UN-supported international network of investors working together to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goal is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision making and ownership practices. For more information please visit https://www.unpri.org/about

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

