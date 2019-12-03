­Qontigo cited by both Chartis Research and WatersTechnology as a leader in portfolio & factor risk modelling

ESCHBORN, Germany, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, an investment intelligence leader and provider of best-of-breed analytics and world-class indices, has been named best-in-class at both the Chartis Research RiskTech100® 2020 Awards and the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2019 for its fixed-income and multi-asset-class risk-modelling innovations and portfolio construction tools.

Chartis Research's RiskTech100® 2020 report "ranks the world's major players in risk and compliance technology," listing Qontigo as 18th, three spots ahead of last year's ranking of Axioma, which became part of Qontigo in September 2019.

Qontigo was named the category winner for portfolio and factor modeling by Chartis Research. Qontigo offers investment professionals a suite of fundamental, statistical and macroeconomic risk models—updated daily—to provide unparalleled, accurate views of risk on a timely basis. Qontigo also received an honorable mention for best solutions provider to the buy-side community.

"Our research has highlighted how modelling is becoming an increasingly important and sophisticated area of the market," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "Qontigo/Axioma's top 20 ranking and award win reflect its ongoing success in this field."

At the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards for 2019, Qontigo was named Best Buy-Side Risk Management Initiative for its fixed-income and multi-asset models in Axioma Risk. The new bottom-up risk models constructed using Qontigo's proprietary methodology provide clients with a more granular and accurate view of entity-specific risk. Last year, Qontigo's cloud-based, open-platform environment, axiomaBlue™, was named the winner in this category by WatersTechnology.

"We are delighted to receive this outstanding recognition from Chartis and Waters, which underscores Qontigo's relentless commitment to innovations that enable our clients to cost effectively enhance performance in the increasingly competitive world of investment management," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo.

