Qontigo Combines Index and Analytics Expertise in STOXX Factor Indices

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo has launched the STOXX Factor Index suite, bringing together the powerful indexing and analytics capabilities of Qontigo. The new STOXX Factor Index suite delivers more clarity to the market for factor investors by relying on the institutionally tested analytics of Axioma Factor Risk Models.

Driven by market demand for accurate insight into factor exposures, the STOXX Factor Index suite uses Axioma Factor Risk Models to provide control over unintended factor exposures and to verify performance drivers. The index methodology also ensures strong tradability by limiting exposures to less liquid names and controlling the number of index constituents and weights.

"The launch of the STOXX Factor Index Suite truly brings together the analytic and indexing expertise of Qontigo in a clear demonstration of the value of this powerful combination," said Holger Wohlenberg, Chief Business Officer of Qontigo. "With commercially accepted factor definitions contributed by Axioma models, clear index construction rules, and advanced portfolio construction techniques, our factor index suite sets a new, high quality industry benchmark in this growing market segment."

The suite provides a modern, comprehensive toolkit of indices for benchmarking and investors. It is comprised of five single factors – Value, Momentum, Size, Low Risk, Quality – and a multifactor index that delivers a diversified exposure to all fixed single factors. Regions covered include Global, US, Europe, Asia Pacific and Global ex-US.

To help investors visualize factor exposures and target benchmark tracking, Qontigo has launched Factor iQ™ – an online tool that allows users to test portfolios based on the historical results of the STOXX Factor Indices. Factor iQ can be found here: www.stoxx.com/factoriq.

For more information, please visit www.stoxx.com/factor-indices.

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

