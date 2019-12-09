Qontigo empowers clients to create their own index solutions in STOXX iSTUDIO

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo today announced the launch of STOXX iSTUDIOTM to empower its clients to directly design and create custom-built indices. iSTUDIO is an integrated end-to-end index development application built on STOXX's proven open-architecture index infrastructure. With this innovative platform, asset managers, asset owners, and other financial services clients can develop and test customized strategies and, seamlessly within the integrated workflow, request STOXX to launch and administer them as indices with a rules-based methodology within the BMR regulatory framework. Clients benefit from fast speed to market and the highest-quality data from best-in-class providers.

"Market demand is growing for customized indices and increasingly sophisticated solutions built on analytics. iSTUDIO offers clients a powerful tool to conceptualize and test indices while relying on the high standards of the STOXX operational and regulatory infrastructure. As we continue to integrate the strengths of our analytics and index capabilities into new product offerings, iSTUDIO will be an important mechanism for clients to access these building blocks to develop their own customized solutions that fit their requirements," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo.

"From index development to backtesting and index activation, iSTUDIO enables our clients to develop a strategy for their individual investment focus and transform their ideas into an investable index – all with a few clicks. This approach provides flexibility, convenience, and faster time to production for our clients," said Stephan Flägel, Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks at Qontigo.

For more information on iSTUDIO, please visit stoxx.com/istudio.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

www.qontigo.com

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

Qontigo's index provider STOXX is part of Deutsche Börse Group, and the administrator of the DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation.

www.stoxx.com

Legal disclaimer:

STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

SOURCE Qontigo