Qontigo Names Brian McArthur-Muscroft as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Brian McArthur-Muscroft as Chief Financial Officer. McArthur-Muscroft was formerly CFO of Micro Focus International plc, the British multinational software and information technology company, where he also served as a member of the board of directors since 2018.

"Brian is an outstanding and seasoned addition to our team," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo. "We look forward to benefiting from his extensive public and private company experience, as we implement aggressive plans to accelerate our growth. The exciting opportunities ahead continue to enable us to attract exceptional talent to Qontigo, and Brian is yet another case in point."

McArthur-Muscroft has served as CFO for a number of high growth international technology businesses. Prior to joining Micro Focus, he was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director since 2015 at Paysafe plc, where he ultimately led the sale of the business to Blackstone Group and CVC Capital Partners in 2017. Earlier he served as Group Finance Director at TeleCity Group plc, overseeing the successful IPO of the business in 2007.

McArthur-Muscroft holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Manchester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having qualified with PWC in London.

Due to prior contract stipulations, McArthur-Muscroft will formally join Qontigo no later than July 1. McArthur-Muscroft succeeds Amaury Dauge, who left the company in late 2020.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

