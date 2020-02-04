Qontigo Names Brian Rosenberg as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial intelligence provider Qontigo, part of Deutsche Börse Group, announced today the appointment of Brian Rosenberg to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Rosenberg will lead Qontigo's sales, marketing, applied-research and customer-experience teams across its global index and analytics business and will report to Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer.

Rosenberg was previously a Managing Director at FTSE Russell since 2015, where his responsibilities included America's index sales, global strategic accounts, exchange-traded products, derivatives, asset-owner and consultant relationship management, and both yield-book analytics and data-solutions sales. He also served as Head of North America for the Information Services Division.

Commenting on the appointment, Ceria said, "Building strong, long-lasting client relationships is at the core of Qontigo's growth strategy. And that process is, above all, built on a comprehensive and dedicated approach to delivering an enhanced customer experience. Brian's extensive and collective expertise in both analytics and indexing is a perfect fit for Qontigo, our clients and our vision for this business."

Rosenberg added, "Joining Qontigo presented a compelling opportunity to be part of an entrepreneurial organization at this pivotal point of growth in bringing together the complementary capabilities of Axioma analytics and STOXX indices to offer even greater value to our clients. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional Qontigo team and to building our business together to better serve our clients."

Before joining FTSE Russell, Rosenberg was with SunGard Financial Systems as Head of Sales for North America, Hedge Funds and Asset Management. Prior to that, he was Head of Analytics Sales – Americas (Eastern Region) for MSCI, Inc., following seven years at RiskMetrics Group, where he served as Head of Asset Management Sales – Americas.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

