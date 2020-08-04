Qontigo Names Courtney Scharff as Global Head of Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Courtney Scharff as Global Head of Strategic Partnerships. In this role, she will oversee Qontigo's strategic partnerships across index and analytics. Most recently, Scharff has been at Bloomberg since 2016 where she served as Global Head of Index Data Management Solutions and, subsequently, Global Equity Index Product Manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Qontigo, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Courtney to our team. As we look to build our distribution network of industry partners, Courtney's client-focused mindset and deep product expertise will enable our partners to increase the value of their relationships with Qontigo. This is an important strategic growth area for Qontigo, and Courtney is a great fit to lead this effort."

Before joining Bloomberg, Scharff was Head of North American Client Services at FTSE Russell. Previously, she also served in several key client-facing roles at Russell Indexes.

Scharff is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Economics and International Finance.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

