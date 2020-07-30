Qontigo Names Ping Jiang as Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, Americas

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Ping Jiang as Head of Multi-Asset Solutions for the Americas within the Customer Experience Group, leading the pre-sales and product specialist team dedicated to Qontigo's risk solutions. Jiang was previously with New York Life Investments, where he served as Head of Investment Consulting since 2017.

"Ping's extensive client-facing experience in the risk-solutions space coupled with his tenure as a senior risk officer within multiple asset management firms makes him a perfect fit for Qontigo," said Chris Canova, Global Head of the Customer Experience Group. "We take a collaborative approach to working with clients to help them solve the increasingly complex challenges they face, and to ensure that they get the most out of our innovative and sophisticated solutions. Ping is a welcome addition to our expanding team."

Before joining New York Life Investments, Jiang served at AllianceBernstein since 2011 as a Senior Vice President in two key roles: Deputy Head of Investment Risk and Director of Alternative Investment Risk. Prior to that, he was Executive Director, Head of Consultants—Americas at MSCI since 2010, and as Head of Risk Account Management, Implementation and Portfolio Analysis—Americas at RiskMetrics Group starting in 2003. Jiang began his career at Merrill Lynch.

Jiang is a graduate of Columbia University with an MS in Financial Engineering.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

