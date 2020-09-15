Qontigo Names Rodolphe Bocquet as Global Head of ESG

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo today announced the appointment of Rodolphe Bocquet as Global Head of ESG, effective as of September 22, 2020. In this newly created position, Bocquet will lead Qontigo's expansion of indexing and analytics in the ESG space.

A pioneer and innovator in ESG investing, Bocquet most recently served as an independent sustainability consultant working with a range of clients, including the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank. In 2014, he co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Ratings, a startup created to better integrate long-term sustainability drivers and their impact on investments. Beyond Ratings was acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group in May 2019.

Commenting on the appointment, Holger Wohlenberg, Chief Business Officer of Qontigo, said, "Rodolphe is both a visionary and a practical innovator in ESG, with a range and depth of experience that adds enormous credibility and traction to our ambitious ESG expansion plans."

Bocquet began his career in trading and risk management at Société Générale, but shifted his focus in 2001 to energy, climate and sustainability, holding positions with Carbone 4, AFTER, Agence Française de Développement, Conseil Régional d'Aquitaine, ADEME (Environment and Energy Management Agency), Eco-Carbone and other organizations.

Bocquet earned an MBA from HEC Paris, which included studies at the Stern Business School of New York University. He also holds a master's degree in Environmental Engineering from Mines ParisTech ISIGE.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

