IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QooQoo, a leading boutique healthcare marketing company announced an increase in staffing after several significant client wins in 2018 and early 2019, including: Vertos Medical Inc., Ivantis, Inc., Equinox Ophthalmic, Inc., and others.

QooQoo Bolsters Agency Team to Accommodate Client Growth

"Building our core agency brand is always a priority, but it's not just new clients—it's the right clients. And we feel very good about the partnerships we have secured through our business development efforts, traditional brand work, and interest in utilizing the unique platforms we have create at QooQoo. All of this has led to the new hirings and we are excited to continue to raise our talent level going forward," said Clay Daniells, President and CEO of QooQoo.

The agency continues to add staff to support client growth and agency needs. John Valdez, Graphic Designer, is being added to the studio following stints in several Orange County agencies. Dawn Hylton, Copywriter, has also been added as has, Ralf Bennett, Account Executive, and finally, after several years as a Brand Marketing Specialist in Healthcare Technology, Malinee Chum, Account Executive.

QooQoo is a different kind of healthcare marketing agency. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QooQoo is an enthusiastic team of healthcare specialists driven to uncover what makes people qooqoo for your product and use that passion to change minds and markets. To learn more, visit www.itsqooqoo.com.

