QorusDocs' New AI-Powered Solution, QPilot, Transforms RFP and Proposal Development

Specialized, private and secure AI features return immediate ROI to professional services firms

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs, an AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced QorusDocs' QPilot, a new secure and private AI service that exponentially simplifies the task of crafting pitches, proposals and RFP responses for professional services firms.

Core Features Ensure Security, Privacy and Immediate ROI

QorusDocs' QPilot AI service, built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, offers unparalleled security and privacy for firm's private content libraries, past RFPs, proposals and internal content.

QPilot gives users access to pre-built and customizable prompts that make it indispensable for professional services teams, who frequently work with biographies, credentials and project records in volume, and need to craft compelling written and visual presentations.

By allowing secure, targeted access to a firm's sensitive documents and content, QPilot produces advantages for proposal creators not found in other generative AI software. This allows business development teams to focus on high-value client engagement, instead of mundane tasks.

QorusDocs AI Assistant, QPilot, brings the following benefits to users:

Accelerates research, personalization, and creation of tailored content

Streamlines workflows directed towards high-value, winnable bids

Integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 apps for ease of use

"We developed QorusDocs' QPilot as part of our continued focus on expanding our AI footprint to help service-based businesses revolutionize their proposal process," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "During our testing phase, we verified common use cases for professional services teams and gathered feedback to ensure the first version of QorusDocs' AI Assistant, QPilot, returns immediate time to value to our customers."

The Verdict is in: Customers Love QorusDocs' QPilot

"QorusDocs' AI platform has brought significant efficiency gains to TRC's proposal process", explained Dr. Stephen R. Galati, Vice President, Strategic Proposals, TRC Companies, Inc. "Before QorusDocs' QPilot, we would spend time searching for information and refining it into proposals. Now, with QorusDocs' QPilot, we've experienced notable productivity gains, specifically planning, resource, writing, collaboration and time efficiencies, allowing our team to focus on the technical content rather than stylistic elements. QorusDocs' seamless integration with Microsoft 365 apps provides fast access to information and gives us a strong level of confidence in data security."

Customer and Analyst Acclaim

Known for its compelling platform, QorusDocs has received top honors by SoftwareReviews in its research analysis. In April 2024, QorusDocs was ranked #1 in product performance and Champion in Emotional Sentiment in the Proposal Management category.

In line with its existing platform, QorusDocs' QPilot has already earned high praise from customers and analysts who have used the preview version, with 100% of users reporting productivity increases.

"Generative AI is creating exponential opportunities across the professional services industry, shared Robert Garmaise, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence Research at Info-Tech Research Group. QorusDocs is both a leader and chief catalyst in this transformation, as they streamline critical sales deliverables such as pitches, proposals and RFP responses. QorusDocs is a no-brainer for any professional services partner looking to maximize their reach while minimizing non-billable time."

QorusDocs' AI Assistant, QPilot will be available on June 5, 2024.

To see how QorusDocs' QPilot can transform your proposal processes, visit QorusDocs AI Assistant | QPilot.

ABOUT QORUSDOCS

QorusDocs, based in Bellevue, Wash., is a leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs empowers business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like WSP, CDW, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, Insight and more.

