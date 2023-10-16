QorusDocs Ranks #1 in Proposal Management Software by SoftwareReviews

94% of users are likely to recommend QorusDocs software to others, according to SoftwareReviews' new report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs, an AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced that it received the Gold Medal award, achieving the #1 ranking in proposal management software against its competitors by SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

Each year, SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals.

SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant on proposal management shows that QorusDocs scored 85% in Quality of Features Satisfaction vs. the average score of 82%. Additionally, QorusDocs received top marks of 94% on Proposals and SOWs Feature Satisfaction vs. the average score of 87%. QorusDocs also earned the highest scores among competitors in vendor support (96%) and availability and quality of training (92%).

"Proposal management software is important for all businesses, helping them increase revenue by streamlining the process and creating more persuasive proposals. Amidst a highly competitive landscape, businesses must evaluate their requirements before settling on a solution," said Ben Dickie of the Info-Tech Research Group. "We are very pleased to see QorusDocs score high in the SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint ranking, which is based on customer reviews. Congratulations to the QorusDocs team."

SoftwareReviews also evaluated Business Value Created, defined as the satisfaction level associated with the business value derived from the product offering. QorusDocs achieved a score of 88% vs. the average of 84%.

"These findings showcase our dedication to providing state-of-the-art proposal software to customers, helping make their day-to-day tasks streamlined and more efficient," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "We're honored to receive the Gold Medal award and look forward to continuing to serve our customers by expanding our software's AI capabilities to address their ongoing needs."

Earlier this year, SoftwareReviews' Buyer Experience Report revealed that 100% of QorusDocs users say the RFP software is critical to their business success. The platform earned an average score of 96 out of 100 for strategy and innovation experience, scoring 100% on the "continually improving" and "helps innovate" categories.

Learn more about what QorusDocs users have to say about the software in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Report here. For more information on QorusDocs and to try the software, head to QorusDocs.com.

ABOUT QORUSDOCS
QorusDocs is a Bellevue, Wash.-based leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs allows business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like WSP, Insight, DLA Piper, CDW, and more.

