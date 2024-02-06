Qorvis Appoints Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Colleen Pietras, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Qorvis Holding Inc.

06 Feb, 2024

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis announces the appointment of Dr. Colleen Pietras, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer. A cardiac surgeon with experience at institutions including Yale and the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Pietras will enrich the communications support Qorvis provides to clients in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and medical device sectors, among others.

 Dr. Pietras has been a cardiac surgeon and assistant professor of cardiac surgery at the Yale University School of Medicine. She has received comprehensive training in cardiothoracic surgery at Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic Rochester, with a focus on advanced cardiovascular surgery and heart and lung transplantation.

"In 2024, health and life sciences companies confront a landscape marked by regulatory uncertainty and an election cycle in which misinformation may find its way into the discourse," explains Qorvis CEO Matt J. Lauer. "Qorvis is uniquely positioned to offer strategic counsel, guiding companies in their engagement with policymakers, ensuring robust regulatory compliance, and skillfully managing public relations and reputations. The addition of Dr. Pietras ensures that health and medical messages not only remain scientifically rigorous but also resonate with diverse audiences." 

"Miscommunication and misinformation in healthcare and the sciences can have far-reaching consequences," says Dr. Pietras. "I'm committed to helping organizations effectively communicate in a scientifically sound yet accessible way—which is critically important for companies seeking to uphold public trust, navigate regulatory intricacies, and convey their offerings in evolving and uncertain times."

Dr. Pietras earned her Bachelor's in Biology/Pre-Med from Russell Sage College in New York and a Master's in Physiology from Boston University before earning her M.D. at the Medical University of the Americas.

Based in the Washington, D.C., hub, Dr. Pietras will work with teams across the agency's strategic communications, market intelligence, and compliance practice areas to support clients in global life sciences capitals with public relations, reputation management, and premium editorial content and news platforms.

