Qorvis Communications Hires Brad Klapper as Senior Vice President of Media Relations

Klapper was an award-winning writer and editor who worked for The Associated Press for 13 years, covering many of the biggest stories in world affairs and reporting from more than 70 countries. He will be bringing his expertise on communications and global policy to Qorvis' Washington, D.C. office, where he will provide strategic counsel and execute media outreach for key clients.

"Brad has special experience and insight on policy issues and will be a great asset and advisor to clients," said Michael Petruzzello, Qorvis president.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team that is known for its global reach and many of the smartest people in the industry. I look forward to helping Qorvis continue to meet all the needs of its clients and find even more ways to grow," Klapper said.

The hiring reflects Qorvis' growing business in the Middle East and Europe, and robust demand for its unique brand of strategic communications and bespoke client offerings. Qorvis's full range of services enables it to offer clients an integrated approach that yields more efficient, effective public relations strategies.

Klapper, 39, had been the AP's national security editor in Washington, overseeing the newswire's U.S. military, diplomacy and intelligence coverage.

As a journalist, he was State Department correspondent during the tenures of Secretaries of State John Kerry and Hillary Clinton, breaking major news stories on the Iran nuclear deal, Syria civil war, Arab-Israeli peace efforts, U.S.-Cuban rapprochement and U.S.-Russian relations. He came to Washington from Geneva, Switzerland, where he focused on global trade and economics.

Klapper was honored by the New York chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2009 project on child mining of gold in Africa and international supply chains.

He holds a B.A. in History from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and a Masters of Advanced International Studies from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria. He is a member of the Diplomatic Academy's Alumni Hall of Fame.

Qorvis, a part of MSL, is Publicis Groupe's bespoke public affairs and services offering. The team of specialized individuals develops strategies that are about more than traditional public relations, advertising and social media concepts. The corps of highly qualified consultants deploys Publicis resources to provide the personal one-on-one service and public diplomacy expertise that is essential for providing positive outcomes to global challenges.

