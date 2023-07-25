Qorvis Expands Presence in Middle East with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Launch

Qorvis Solidifies Position as the Premier Partner at the Intersection of Capital and Influence

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis announces the launch and registration of Qorvis GeoPols Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (Qorvis), the company's physical presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The strategic expansion positions Qorvis as the premier partner for clients seeking comprehensive solutions at the nexus of capital and influence," says Matt J. Lauer, Chief Executive of Qorvis. "Our capabilities and reach—which includes the UAE and Gulf Region—empower clients to navigate intricate financial and compliance landscapes while strategically shaping outcomes in the markets of paramount importance."

Qorvis' distinctive value proposition is anchored in three purpose-built practice groups: Strategic Communications, Geopolitical Solutions, and Market Intelligence & Compliance. By seamlessly integrating these specialized areas, Qorvis' DMCC location provides clients with an unprecedented advantage in navigating the financial and regulatory landscape, securing access to capital markets, and fostering transparent communication.

The DMCC leadership team includes diverse expertise to enhance its unique position in the market:

Grace Fenstermaker , Managing Partner for the EMEA region , who has profound understanding of the energy and commodities sectors, garnered through advising multinational corporations, governments, and some of the world's largest commodities traders.

, who has profound understanding of the energy and commodities sectors, garnered through advising multinational corporations, governments, and some of the world's largest commodities traders. Özkan Yilmaz, Chief Financial Officer, with an extensive background in banking and energy trading, who adds valuable insight and experience to financial endeavors on behalf of both the firm and its clients.

Following the management buyout and relaunch announced earlier in 2023, the establishment of the DMCC hub complements Qorvis' Washington, D.C. headquarters and presence in Geneva, Brussels, and Riyadh with expanded capabilities including capital and financial transaction compliance and transparency solutions, and branded news and premium content. Moreover, Qorvis extends its global advocacy, strategic communications, creative, and digital services to offer a holistic suite of offerings that differentiate the firm within the DMCC and worldwide.

Further expanding the firm's reach in the Middle East, Qorvis also announces the appointment of Jesse Schatz as Director in Riyadh, where he will bring expertise in geopolitics, executive communications, media engagement, and crisis communications to clients throughout the region.

"The DMCC is Dubai's hub for commodities trade and enterprise—and now, the Qorvis hub for the region," says Fenstermaker. "Qorvis has unmatched expertise, experience, and resources that serve our clients in an ever-evolving geopolitical climate, and we look forward to expanding partnerships with companies operating in the UAE and worldwide."

"It is exciting to join Qorvis at a time when the vitality of the reimagined Qorvis brand is matched only by the expertise we can provide to clients as a legacy global communications agency," says Schatz. "I look forward to building on Qorvis' reputation in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in order to advance clients' priorities to audiences in Qorvis' wide global reach."

