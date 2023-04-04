Qorvis Hires Aliya Manjee as Director

Former House Ways and Means Counsel Strengthens Firm's Washington, D.C. Hub

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aliya Manjee, formerly Counsel for the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, as a Director in its Washington, D.C., headquarters of operations.

The announcement is the latest step of the relaunch of Qorvis' global advisory and strategic communications agency, which underwent a management buyout earlier this year. Manjee, a lawyer by trade, will lead campaigns for sovereign and corporate clients in the space where government relations, management consulting, and communications converge.

"I am excited to join the Qorvis team during this pivotal time for the industry, and this exciting period of growth for this agency," Manjee said. "Qorvis has a unique global outlook in its field and creative, incisive strategies for solving complex challenges in a rapidly changing world. I look forward to bringing my experience to the table to help our clients achieve their objectives."

During her time as Counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, Manjee conducted oversight on a wide range of issues, including fair tax administration and enforcement, the implementation of COVID-19 relief legislation, and Internal Revenue Service operations. She also worked on the Committee's investigation and related litigation into presidential tax returns and the mandatory audit program. Previously, she worked in Wisconsin and brings experience from the Milwaukee Mayor's office, Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel, and the State Legislature.

