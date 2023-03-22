Qorvis Names Daniel Rocha Partner, Brussels

Daniel Rocha, LL.M. has been named the first Partner, Brussels, further solidifying the agency's presence in Europe

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis announces Daniel Rocha, LL.M. as Partner, Brussels, in part of a brand relaunch and redefinition of the global advisory and strategic communications agency. Rocha is the first partner at Qorvis to be located in Brussels.

Rocha is a multi-lingual, Brazilian-born lawyer based in Brussels specializing in European institutions and European Union (EU) external relations, public policy, and transitional governance.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Qorvis after nearly 20 years of serving clients across the globe," says Rocha. "In this unique, fresh position we are in, we have the chance to strategically influence key decisions that can shape the world. Brussels is specifically at the nexus of world-changing decisions."

Daniel started law school at 16 years old and went on to serve as a clerk at the Brazilian Federal Savings Bank by the time he was 18. Working his way up the ranks, Rocha eventually became the regional coordinator of the Rio Compliance Office, covering 40 branches, until moving to Brasília to oversee a rewrite of internal compliance regulations. In 2017, Rocha relocated to Brussels and returned to law school at the prestigious Katholiek Universiteit Leuven. He received his Master of Laws degree in international law with a focus on EU policy and governance. Since joining Qorvis in 2019, he has provided strategic advice to clients in need of engagement with the EU policy-making framework and other stakeholders in Brussels.

Rocha went on to say, "I'm particularly proud of the work we have already done to advance the green transition and economy circularity and the engagement in the waste-to-resources arena. Human rights and protecting the planet have been key drivers in my career, and through Qorvis' unmatched expertise and team, I look forward to seeing what else we can accomplish."

