Qover secures FCA authorisation license

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence.

The granted license marks a significant post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities.

"Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong commitment to delivering excellence," said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover. "We've been working diligently in the UK over the past few years, and this license marks a pivotal moment in solidifying our positioning in the market and fueling our growth in the years ahead. Additionally, we are committed to collaborating with market-leading risk carriers to protect our partners and their customers."

"This accomplishment solidifies Qover's role as a trusted partner for businesses and their valued customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions," said Caroline Hanotiau, General Counsel at Qover. "At Qover, we firmly believe in the power of collective effort. I take immense pride in witnessing our team's dedication and customer-centric approach throughout this journey."

Qover is an insurtech that adds tailored cover to a company's digital experience, enriching their value proposition and driving the user behaviours that fuel growth.

Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 3 million users across 32 European countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Deliveroo, Canyon, Monese, Cowboy, NIO and many others.

Qover secures FCA authorisation license

