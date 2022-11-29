Qoyod achieves the Best Place to Work certification in Saudi for 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qoyod, the Best Accounting Solutions Provider in KSA FY2022 specialized in developing state-of-the-art cloud computing technology that transforms traditional accounting into cloud computing, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2022. This acknowledges Qoyod's commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of engagement, trust and pride among its employees. According to the company results, 94% of the employees are recommending the organization compared to 79% in a typical company across the kingdom.

Considered as the platinum standard for defining great workplaces, the best place to work certification follows a thorough and independent analysis around 8 workplace factors, providing employers the opportunity to assess their people's practices and learn more about the employee experience and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards focusing on people practices.

Commenting on this achievement, Abdullah AlDayel | Founder & CEO of Qoyod said, "I always believed that if we looked after our employees being Qoyod's most valuable asset, they would look after our customers. We are pleased with this award as a culmination of our continuous efforts in providing an attractive work environment for different talents, and building on this success to realize our vision of being the Employer of Choice in Saudi Arabia."

Every year in Saudi, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable high performing culture.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

SOURCE Best Places to Work