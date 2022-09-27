QP Extends Lead in Social Access Apps with Latest Release

Expanded functionality for Android makes it possible for creators to Connect, Inspire, Mentor, and Earn, anytime, anywhere.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QP, Inc., publisher of the next-generation social access and secure communications app QP, today announced the release of the latest, and most advanced, version of its groundbreaking QP app. Among a range of other features, the new version extends to Android the ability to discover, follow, subscribe, and react to paid and unpaid channels, providing access to an as-yet untapped audience for QP Creators.

"The social media market is broken, because every platform is addicted to advertising," commented Alex Clark, Founder & CEO of QP. "With QP, creators and followers alike connect, inspire, mentor, and earn."

QP users enjoy not only fully end-to-end encrypted messaging, but the ability to publish content to channels, for which they may choose to charge a subscription fee. Additionally, channel followers may opt to upgrade their subscriptions to include direct messaging with creators, a form of social access wholly unavailable to users of traditional, ad-driven social media platforms.

The new release also features upgraded encoding for all video and image content, reducing time to load without negatively impacting quality – while maintaining end-to-end encryption for all content. All content is controlled by the user who published it, with both edits and deletion explicitly supported throughout its lifecycle, not just for a few minutes post-send.

"It's time to re-connect people in profound, authentic, meaningful ways," concluded Stephen Hayes-McCoy, VP of Engineering at QP. "With paid channel subscriptions, creators and followers alike are fully in control of their social access, and can actively manage their extended social circle, without finding their feeds full of ads and algorithm-friendly drivel. Followers want to learn more from and about their favorite creators, who in turn look forward to building long-term rapport with their most enthusiastic audiences. With this release, we believe we are unleashing a sea change in online social networking."

ABOUT QP

QP. Ltd. is the publisher of the next-generation social sharing and secure communications app QP. The app eliminates bots and spam, protects communications, and supports both creators seeking to monetize their work, and the fans seeking to support their favorite producers. QP is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit http://www.qp.me.

