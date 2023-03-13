QP Hydraulics launches comprehensive hydraulic joystick stocking program

Provides hydraulic joysticks in weeks, not months

CAROL STREAM, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QP Hydraulics, the Illinois-based leader in designing and manufacturing joysticks for mobile and industrial hydraulic systems, is excited to announce the launch of the most comprehensive hydraulic joystick stocking program in the industry.

Able to provide hydraulic joysticks in weeks, not months, the JSH Hydraulic Joystick Stocking Program makes 10 of the industry's most common configurations available for immediate delivery.

"Time and time again, we get asked for delivery of hydraulic joysticks with aggressive lead times," said Mark Wooten, QP Hydraulics' VP - Sales and Marketing. "We quickly realized that we could satisfy most of these requests by keeping inventory of our most popular models on hand – and the stocking program was born."

The JSH Hydraulic Joystick Stocking Program requires no membership and is easy to use. The selection of joysticks available with the program are the same high quality precision control solutions we regularly produce; the only difference is they are immediately available for shipment.

Built using proprietary Step Bore Technology, QP hydraulic joysticks provide up to 30 l/m flow with up to 50% less effort than conventional pilot valves, while maintaining precision hysteresis below 1%.

With key features including low-effort, high response, aluminum body and cartridge design, on-spool dampening and multiple handle options and configurations, QP hydraulic joysticks increase accuracy and control and reduce operator fatigue, leakage and noise.

For more information about the JSH Hydraulic Joystick Stocking Program, visit https://www.qphydraulics.com/joysticks-now/, or visit QP Hydraulics at ConEXPO, March 14-18 in Las Vegas, in booth S81140 located within the IFPE South Hall Second Level.

A division of Prince Industries, QP Hydraulics designs and manufactures custom-engineered joysticks, foot pedals, check valves, and custom solutions for mobile and industrial hydraulic systems. With state-of-the-art domestic and international manufacturing facilities in Carol Stream, IL and Shanghai, China, QP Hydraulics leverages proprietary processes and decades of engineering experience to develop precision flow and pressure control solutions for OEMs around the world.

SOURCE QP Hydraulics