QP launches innovative electronic joystick at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CAROL STREAM, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QP Hydraulics, the Illinois-based leader in designing and manufacturing joysticks for mobile and industrial hydraulic systems, will showcase its advanced electronic joystick at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 14-18 in Las Vegas.

Including the performance characteristics of our bestselling hydraulic joysticks with the digital integration and programmability of electronic joysticks, QP Hydraulics' new JSE Electronic Joystick is a sight to behold – and it can be seen firsthand at booth S81140 in the IFPE South Hall Second Level during the largest construction trade show in North America.

Booth visitors will not only be able to see it, they'll also be able try it while sitting in a real excavator chair with foot pedals. It's the closest thing to using them on a real construction site.

"In the world of electronic joysticks, the JSE is a true innovation, and we want to give people a way to feel this joystick in action with their own hands," said Mark Wooten, QP Hydraulics VP - Sales and Marketing. "I was quite surprised when I tried out the chair. The responsiveness of the joysticks and foot pedals made it feel like I was actually on a piece of equipment out in the field.")

There truly has never been an electronic joystick like the JSE. With multiple handle options and configurations available, we can customize your JSE specifically to your application.

For more information, visit QP Hydraulics online at https://www.qphydraulics.com/products/jse-electronic-joysticks/ or at CONEXPO, March 14-18 in Las Vegas, in booth S81140 located within the IFPE South Hall Second Level.

A division of Prince Industries, QP Hydraulics designs and manufactures custom-engineered joysticks, foot pedals, check valves, and custom solutions for mobile and industrial hydraulic systems. With state-of-the-art domestic and international manufacturing facilities in Carol Stream, IL and Shanghai, China, QP Hydraulics leverages proprietary processes and decades of engineering experience to develop precision flow and pressure control solutions for OEMs around the world.

SOURCE QP Hydraulics