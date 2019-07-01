QP Wealth Management Launches Independent Advisory Practice With Support From TruClarity

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QP Wealth Management, an Eatontown, NJ-based Registered Investment Advisor, announces the launch of its wealth management practice serving entrepreneurs and families throughout New Jersey and across the nation.

Co-founders James Lloyd, Thomas Leidner and Lisa Heerwagen teamed with Whitney Struble, Director of Client Services, after working together at Morgan Stanley. As a team, they embody a drive and passion for delivering holistic financial strategies to clients that they care for and care about. They strive to make and manage financial plans that are tailored to their clients' most treasured life goals.

Lloyd, who is also the Chief Executive Officer and the Co-Chief Investment Officer, shapes the vision at QP Wealth Management. "We are a dedicated team who work in practiced partnership with each other to fuel our clients' success," said Lloyd. "We are here to serve our clients' comprehensive needs, and that begins with the understanding of each client and their family dynamic."

QP Wealth Management's core services, founded on comprehensive and personal advice, include portfolio management, strategic wealth strategies, estate planning, family governance, wealth education, business succession planning, tax strategies, philanthropy management, life stage navigation service, lifestyle advisory and private healthcare advisory.

"With their core service model focusing on serving UHNW clients and their expertise in alternative investments, we knew it was important for TruClarity to guide them in building out a customized infrastructure to support this. Now, in the independent space, QP has access to a wider range of private investment vehicles that had not been available to them in the captive wirehouse world," said Shad Besikof, President & COO of TruClarity.

"Aligning with TruClarity has allowed us to turn our dream of owning our own independent wealth management firm into a reality as a team," said Lloyd.

TruClarity offers financial advisors a proven solution, easing the challenges of transitioning to independent advisors and business owners. They guide them along every step from the initial financial analysis all while supporting them through the full transition period. The transition and practice management experts also provide comprehensive ongoing back office services after the leap to independence.

"From our first meeting with Jim, Thom and Lisa, their passion for what they do was very apparent, and we all look forward to working with this team as they continue their mission in a new setting of helping clients meet their financial goals," said Pamela Stross, CEO of TruClarity.

About QP Wealth Management:

QP Wealth Management, LLC ("QP") is an independently owned and operated, fee-based SEC-registered investment advisor located in Eatontown, New Jersey. Through QP's goals-based service approach, the firm is dedicated to offering wealth management solutions to help meet the planning and investment goals of entrepreneurs and families. For additional information about QP, please request our disclosure brochure as set forth on Form ADV at adviserinfo.sec.gov, and review our website at qpwealthmanagement.com.

About TruClarity:

TruClarity is a trusted solution for financial advisor independence and life beyond the leap. Offering a comprehensive transition solution, TruClarity equips advisors with a robust, turnkey platform to support their firm's day-to-day activities. Learn more at MyTruClarity.com.

