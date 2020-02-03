LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QPC Fiber Optic (QPC), a leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optic connectors, fiber optic cable assemblies, and custom fiber optic products for use in harsh environments announced today that it has been certified to the ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 industry-recognized quality management standards at its Laguna Niguel, CA facility.

Ramzy Zora, Process Engineering & Quality Manager QPC Fiber Optic achieves ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 Certification

Mr. Steve Wilkes, President & CEO, comments, "Obtaining our ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications is a significant milestone for our team. It is a recognition of the strength of the recent enhancements made to QPC's already robust quality management system and our high level of commitment to customer satisfaction, product quality, on-time delivery, and continual improvement. These certifications will position QPC to better serve our Military, Aerospace and Defense customers, who represent about half of our business, while also benefiting all of our other customer segments."

Ramzy Zora, Process Engineering & Quality Manager, who led the project to secure QPC's certifications, adds, "I am extremely pleased with the many contributions QPC's employees made to the successful outcome of the certification efforts, and I greatly appreciate their continued enthusiastic support to the effective day-to-day operation of our quality management system."

DNV GL - Business Assurance, one of the leading global providers of accredited management system certifications, issued the certifications following a series of comprehensive audits. A copy of the QPC's certificate is available for download at www.qpcfiber.com/quality.

QPC's Commitment to Quality

QPC Fiber Optic's goal is to be a leading supplier of fiber optic connectivity products for use in harsh environments that consistently meet or exceed customer requirements, are delivered on time, and provide competitive value. QPC is committed to continually improve our products, our processes, and our quality management system to ensure that QPC delivers a high level of customer satisfaction. QPC strives to always fully align our quality management system with our business strategy and quality objectives and to communicate this quality policy throughout our company as well as to our customers and suppliers.

What does it mean to be ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 certified?

Both sets of standards have been created by independent international organizations to provide a framework for businesses to operate in. The AS9100D quality management system standard is an extension of the ISO standard that is specific to the Aerospace, Space & Defense industries. It works to standardize the design, development, production and provision of aerospace products and services. It is supported by annual audits and provides customers with confidence about the quality and reliability of the products they receive.

About QPC

QPC Fiber Optic is an optical technology company based in Southern California, serving customers worldwide since 1999. QPC designs and manufactures fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and custom products for use in harsh environments. QPC is one of the few companies in the interconnect industry that welcomes low volume custom product development projects. QPC draws upon its extensive design experience and in-house manufacturing capabilities to design, prototype, manufacture, and deliver solutions in weeks. QPC serves a diverse range of customer markets including Military / Aerospace (Air, Land, and Sea), Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining, Marine, Scientific, and Medical), and Broadcast (Mobile Video Broadcast, and Pro-Audio). QPC is proud to design and manufacture in the United States. For more information, please visit www.qpcfiber.com or call (949) 361-8855.

Media Contact:

Diana Jenkins

233398@email4pr.com

949-361-8855

SOURCE QPC Fiber Optic, LLC

Related Links

http://www.qpcfiber.com

