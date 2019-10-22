Qpex Biopharma and Brii Biosciences Enter Into a Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Antibiotics for Drug-Resistant Infections in China

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qpex Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative anti-infective therapies, today announced that it has entered into a multi-product collaboration with Brii Biosciences to develop and commercialize Qpex's portfolio in China of potentially best-in-class therapies to treat a range of multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections.

"We are thrilled to be working together with a team that shares our vision and dedication to address the global antimicrobial resistance problem," said Michael Dudley, Pharm.D., President and CEO of Qpex Biopharma. "Brii Bio's depth of understanding in this field and their unique, cross-regional operating model make them the ideal collaborator in bringing our treatments to this important region where endemic drug-resistance problems can be well addressed by our portfolio."

The portfolio includes the following investigational products:

OMNIvance: an intravenous-administered, beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) based product that may provide best-in-class coverage of Acinetobacter species, Enterobacteriaceae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, including carbapenem-resistant strains

species, ORAvance: an orally-administered BLI combination for the treatment of multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections in outpatient settings, or to allow hospitalized patients to switch from IV to oral therapy

Next-generation polymyxin: an IV-administered, targeted spectrum synthetic polymyxin with an enhanced therapeutic profile designed to address highly resistant infections caused by Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter

OMNIvance and ORAvance use Qpex's novel ultra-broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor QPX7728 that inhibits both serine and metallo beta-lactamases, and restores the activity of multiple IV and oral beta-lactam antibiotics against drug-resistant gram-negative pathogens.

"The higher level of antibiotic resistance is a very serious problem in China and the spread of super bugs crossing borders is a recognized global threat," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Brii Bio. "We are delighted to join forces with Qpex to advance its portfolio of medicines that will help address this public health threat and complements our overall infectious disease strategy in China."

Under the terms of the agreement, Brii Biosciences will obtain a license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the portfolio in greater China, which includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and the People's Republic of China. Brii Biosciences will make an upfront payment, as well as success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and share in the costs of a global development program. Qpex Biopharma will also receive tiered royalties on sales in the Brii Bio territory.

About Qpex Biopharma

Qpex Biopharma (www.qpexbio.com) is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of best-in-class agents addressing critical needs for treatment of infectious diseases in the inpatient and outpatient settings. Qpex was launched in 2018 with investments from New Enterprise Associates, Adams Street Partners, LYZZ Capital, Hatteras Venture Partners and Stanford University Draper Fund. The company's scientists and clinicians have a record of deep expertise in the discovery and development of anti-infective agents, and an extensive record of working with public-private partnerships, including partnerships with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that led to the first approved antimicrobial drug product under that program in 2017.

About Brii Biosciences

Brii Biosciences (Brii Bio) is committed to serving patients' needs and improving public health by accelerating the development and delivery of breakthrough medicines through partnerships, best-in-class research and development, and the disruptive application of digital and data insight. With operations in the People's Republic of China and the United States, the company is poised to serve as a bridge to deliver transformative medicines to patients, help create significant growth for our partners and establish an innovation engine to help improve the health and wellbeing of patients around the world. The company is developing treatments for illnesses with significant public health burdens, including infectious diseases, liver diseases, and other illnesses. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

