QPS Expands Its Global Footprint With New Facilities In The Netherlands, India, And China

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a leading contract research organization (CRO), continues to expand its global footprint with new clinics in the Netherlands and India and a new bioanalytical facility in China. With these state-of-the-art establishments, QPS is satisfying a need for new facilities in the global drug development community.

QPS Netherlands recently celebrated the grand opening of a second clinic, which is ideally positioned on the grounds of the Medical Center Leeuwarden (MCL), one of the top clinical centers in the Netherlands. While initial studies will focus on neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, the clinic will ultimately be open to studies in a wide variety of disease states. According to Izaak den Daas, Ph.D., Director of Patient Studies at QPS Netherlands, "From 2017 onwards, discussion between QPS and medical staff and management of MCL resulted in the mutual agreement of the establishment of a dedicated clinical pharmacology patient unit on the premises of MCL in close vicinity of the policlinic stations of the medical specialists."

Consisting of adaptable function rooms and eight comfortable bedrooms for overnight stays, the facility was specifically designed to address the safety and security needs of elderly patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The first patient study will start on September 15, 2019.

In addition, QPS India opened a new world-class early-phase clinical facility in Hyderabad, India, with a 138-bed capacity spread over four clinical units. The facility is ready for Phase I healthy volunteers as well as Phase II/III patient populations. It also includes a dedicated area for women and is easily accessible, ensuring the health and safety of all volunteers.

QPS India is located in a prime area, which makes it accessible to many pharmaceutical companies performing clinical research. One of the most experienced clinical and bioanalytical service providers in India, QPS India delivers comprehensive CRO services across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

With its team of highly qualified and experienced research professionals, QPS India is well known for quality, compliance, and commitment. It has successfully cleared over 22 regulatory inspections from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), World Health Organization (WHO), and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). In addition, QPS India is a proud partner to several prominent generic pharmaceutical companies and has contributed to first-to-file and 505(b)(2) projects.

"QPS India is well known for quality, compliance, and commitment with a good regulatory track," says Daniel Rapaka, Deputy General Manager of Business Development at QPS India. "It's a one-stop solution for all generic bioavailability and bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies and clinical trials."

Finally, QPS China celebrated the grand opening of a new bioanalytical facility in Suzhou, China, in February 2018. This facility provides critical expertise and bed capacity, helping QPS meet the rapidly expanding need for liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and mass spectrometry (MS) laboratories for drug development in China. According to Yongdong Zhu, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Bioanalytical Services at QPS Suzhou, "It is a well-equipped, fully GLP-compliant bioanalytical facility."

With 13 experienced and well-trained scientists and supporting staff and four cutting-edge LC-MS/MS systems, QPS Suzhou offers a comprehensive array of services. These include method development and validation as well as analysis of drugs and drug metabolites.

