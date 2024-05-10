QQ NAILS & SPA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN GREAT NECK, NEW YORK

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QQ Nails & Spa celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 16 Great Neck Rd, Long Island, New York, marking a significant milestone for the beloved beauty brand. As a premier nail and spa salon franchise, QQ Nails & Spa boasts 28 locations and over 500 employees. Serving over 140,000 customers per year, QQ Nails & Spa's commitment to exceptional service and holistic well-being has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

Grand Opening

Esteemed guests, including Great Neck Mayor Ted Rosen; Councilwoman Christine Liu; Nassau County's Deputy Director, Meng Li; Nassau County Legislator, Mazi Melesa Pilip; Director of Human Resources and Compliance at the Nassau County Board of Elections, Gina Sillitti; and Deputy Mayor Pamela Marksheid attended the event.

Mayor Rosen expressed excitement for QQ Nails & Spa's presence in Great Neck, highlighting the village's welcoming environment for businesses. "We're committed to delivering professional nail care in a welcoming atmosphere that invites both relaxation and connection. Today, we open our doors to you, hoping to be a place where beauty and friendships flourish," emphasized Ericka Patricio as she welcomed guests to experience their vision firsthand.

QQ Nails & Spa endeavors to offer top-tier nail and spa services, aiming to become an indispensable part of the community. The grand opening event highlighted beauty, community spirit, and entrepreneurial zeal, with guests relishing exclusive offers and indulging in QQ Nails & Spa's exceptional services.

QQ Nails & Spa eagerly anticipates serving the Great Neck community with exceptional beauty services. The grand opening was made possible through the dedication of management team Ericka Patricio, Joey Fei, and John Jiang, who are excited to bring their vision to life in Great Neck.

