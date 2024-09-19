QR Code Labels Market Size to Grow USD 1339.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QR Code Labels Market is Segmented by Type (Flexographic Printing, Digital Printing, Offset Gravure), by Application (Inventory Management, Marketing & Advertisement, Mobile Payments, Personal Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global QR Code Labels Market was valued at US$ 889.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1339.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of QR Code Labels Market:



The QR code labels market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing adoption across sectors like retail, logistics, marketing, and payments. The convenience, versatility, and cost-effectiveness of QR code labels, combined with the rise in mobile phone usage and the shift toward contactless technologies, are key drivers of this growth. Industries are leveraging QR codes for diverse applications such as inventory management, mobile payments, and marketing campaigns. However, concerns about data privacy and security may limit widespread adoption in certain regions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE QR CODE LABELS MARKET:

Flexographic printing holds the largest share in the QR code labels market due to its high-speed production capabilities and cost-effectiveness for large print runs. Flexographic printing is particularly popular in sectors like retail and logistics, where large quantities of QR code labels are required for packaging and inventory management. Its ability to print on a wide range of substrates, including paper, plastic, and metallic foils, makes flexographic printing the preferred choice for high-volume, cost-efficient QR code label production, driving its dominance in the market.

Digital printing is the second-largest segment, known for its flexibility, quick turnaround times, and ability to produce short print runs cost-effectively. This technology is widely adopted in the marketing and advertising sectors where businesses need customized QR code labels for targeted campaigns and promotions. Digital printing offers high-quality, precise printing for small batches, allowing companies to personalize QR codes for specific audiences or events. The growing trend of personalization in marketing is significantly driving the demand for digital printing in the QR code labels market.

Inventory management is the largest application segment, as QR code labels simplify tracking and monitoring products in warehouses, retail stores, and logistics chains. QR codes allow for real-time updates and easy access to product details, making inventory management more efficient. Businesses, especially in e-commerce and logistics, rely on QR codes to reduce human errors, improve accuracy, and streamline operations. As global trade and e-commerce continue to grow, inventory management remains the largest driver of the QR code labels market.

QR codes in marketing and advertising are increasingly popular as brands use them to engage customers directly through digital content. By scanning a QR code, consumers can access websites, videos, promotions, and other interactive media, enhancing brand interaction. This trend is particularly strong in retail and consumer goods sectors, where QR codes are used in packaging, billboards, and digital campaigns. With more consumers using smartphones, QR codes have become a key tool in marketing strategies, driving growth in this application.

The use of QR code labels for mobile payments is rapidly expanding, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific, where cashless transactions are becoming the norm. QR codes provide a secure, contactless payment solution, and their integration with mobile wallets makes them convenient for both consumers and businesses. The pandemic accelerated the shift to contactless payments, and the trend is expected to continue as more businesses adopt QR code-enabled payment systems. This rising trend is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the QR code labels market.

QR code labels are also being increasingly adopted for personal use, particularly in the context of social networking, personal branding, and event management. Individuals are using QR codes to share contact information, social media profiles, or event details. The ease of generating and sharing QR codes through mobile apps has made this technology accessible for personal use. As digital interaction becomes more integrated into daily life, personal use of QR code labels is expected to grow, further expanding the market.

The production of QR code labels, particularly in large quantities, is increasingly being scrutinized for its environmental impact. Companies are looking for sustainable printing solutions, such as eco-friendly inks and biodegradable materials, to reduce the environmental footprint of label production. Flexographic and digital printing technologies are evolving to meet these demands, with manufacturers investing in greener alternatives. The shift towards sustainability in label production is expected to shape the future of the QR code labels market.

QR CODE LABELS MARKET SHARE

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the QR code labels market, driven by the widespread use of QR codes for mobile payments and inventory management, particularly in China and Japan. North America follows, with increasing adoption in retail, marketing, and healthcare. Europe is also a key market, driven by the rising demand for contactless payment solutions and digital marketing initiatives. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, especially in mobile payments and product traceability applications.

Key Companies:

Lintec Corporation

CCL Industries

Packtica SDN

Label Logic

Hibiscus

Data Label

Advanced Labels

Coast Label Company

Label Impressions

Consolidated Label

Avery

