Qraft AI ETFs Post Strong Third Quarter Returns

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QRAFT AI ETFs recorded returns for its Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM) that outperformed the return of the S&P 500 by 10.59% during the third quarter of 2020. It also recorded returns for its Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE: QRFT) that outperformed the S&P 500 by 0.94% during Q3. These returns add to the outperformance of the funds over the S&P 500 for the first nine months of 2020 as well as since the funds' inception of 5/20/19, as the chart below highlights:

Performance as of 9/30/20



Annualized







Since

Q3 YTD 1 year Inception QRFT Market Price 9.87% 19.42% 30.44% 27.04% QRFT NAV 9.66% 19.28% 30.29% 26.90% AMOM Market Price 19.52% 37.64% 43.56% 36.21% AMOM NAV 19.54% 37.42% 43.38% 36.13%









S&P 500 8.93% 5.57% 15.15% 15.38%

Inception Date: 5/21/19. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Performance data current to the most recent month-end may be obtained by visiting qraftaietf.com.

Since their inception, QRFT and AMOM have outperformed the S&P 500 by 11.66% and 20.83%, respectively, on an annualized basis.

"The strong performance of our ETFs over the past year and a half really helps to underscore our investment approach, namely, that artificial intelligence has the potential to outperform the US stock market," said Hyung-Sik Kim, CEO of Qraft Technology. Mr. Kim went on to note that "AI may help us to better analyze data and produce strategies which, we believe, will lead to strong, long-term outperformance relative to the broader equity market."

QRFT and AMOM use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to construct actively managed portfolios which are designed to outperform their benchmark indices. AI technology looks to process the right type of data and automatically searches for patterns that have the potential to produce excess returns. In addition, AI may extract investment strategies with alpha factors that could possibly deliver strong performances.

QRAFT also manages the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDIV), which uses AI to pick stocks that have the potential to provide investors with, not only regular dividend income, but also capital appreciation.

About the Funds

QRFT actively manages US large-cap stocks with the aid of AI technology. Through data pre-processing with Qraft's Kirin API and the automatic extraction of investment strategies with AI technology, Qraft finds alpha factors and optimizes portfolio seeking to outperform the US stock market.

About QRAFT Technologies

Qraft looks to leverage the latest AI technology to innovate away the inefficiencies of today's asset management firms. From data processing to alpha research and order execution, Qraft has had a successful track record of developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned them into successful AI products and services, including the world's first AI-driven global equity ETF and Korea's largest robo-advisor service.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. Additionally, the fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

Companies in the health care sector are subject to extensive government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure (including price discounting), limited product lines and an increased emphasis on the delivery of health care through outpatient services.

Alpha: A measure of a fund's return relative to its benchmark. Kirin API: Qraft's data platform application programming interface (API) which integrates and pro-processes to make it available for further analysis.

Market Price: The current price at which shares are bought and sold. Market returns are based upon the last trade price. NAV: The dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. Calculated at the end of each business day.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.exchangetradedconcepts.com

