qReveal Launches Affordable QR Code Menu and Price List Solution

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the challenging scene of a myriad of health and safety protocols facing restaurants and other businesses, a Chicago startup has launched a platform that builds easy to use QR code menus and price lists that customers access and view on their personal devices.

The platform, qReveal, is accepting sign ups its website www.qreveal.com .

Put digital menus and prices lists in the hands of your customers

Business owners and managers can start building menus or price lists for free — with no credit card required.

Once these digital menus or price lists are ready, owners print free QR codes and customers simply point their smart device's camera at it to open the currently available menus or price lists.

qReveal does not charge setup fees and the monthly fees are affordable for all sizes of businesses. There is also no charge for making edits or changes.

A business' customers do not have to download any new software or apps to view menus — they are delivered as a Rich Web Application that mirrors the look of native app in a standard Web browser.

Because the process is touchless, the possibility for cross contamination is cut down.

Establishments using this type of approach will also be able to save on printing costs and update their offerings or prices at any time without reprinting.

qReveal's platform is designed for both restaurants and any other type of business who needs to let customers know about what's available — including health care, entertainment, hotels, casinos, salons, sports and education.

In addition, qReveal lets businesses keep their brand and hospitality alive by still interacting with customers who are ready to order or buy.

Key features include:

One or more locations

Unlimited menus or price lists

Unlimited categories

Unlimited items with optional prices

Unlimited modifiers such as "add cheese" with pricing that can add or subtract from the base price

"Featured" items to promote specialties or move inventory

"Limited" items if you're running low

86 or remove items temporarily

Upload images and logos

Customers can build a "wish list" of items they are interested in, making order quicker

To view demos of what customers see:

When used in conjunction with other local, state and federal safety guidelines, switching to QR code digital menus can be an effective way to reduce surface contact between individuals or groups.

